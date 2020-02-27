Baseball: How to watch Utah at UT Arlington

The 2020 baseball season has recently gotten underway and will continue this weekend when Utah hits the road to face UT Arlington. Utah hasn't gotten off the hottest start early in the season as they've accumulated a 3-4 record so far. The Utes are coming off a 2-1 win over Kansas State despite only registering one hit in the game. While Utah did only have one hit, they did get on the base due to the fact that the Utes had seven walks over the contest. Their two runs came courtesy of a wild pitch and a fielder's choice.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington comes into the contest with a 6-2 record and is fresh off of a 6-3 win over Dallas Baptist this past weekend. The Mavericks did all their damage in the middle innings as they were paced by home runs from Phillip Childs and Josh Minjarez. UT Arlington used five different pitchers, but only two of those pitchers gave up runs in the game.

Here's how to watch this weekend's matchups.

Utah at UT Arlington

