Basketball rims removed, skate parks shut down and more ways cities are trying to enforce social distancing
Cities are taking extreme measures at their recreational centers in order to promote social distancing
Sports leagues around the globe have taken measures to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including season suspensions, postponements and even cancellations for some events.
Now, to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged Americans to practice "social distancing," with the goal of helping to slow down the outbreak. Social distancing is deliberately increasing the physical space between people, as well as avoiding large gatherings or group outings.
But with so many adults and children cooped up in their homes during this time, many have taken to their respective recreational centers for fresh air and physical activity. But the problem arises when people meet at these spots and gather in large groups, so now, cities around the country are deciding to take further preventative measures.
In New York City, government officials have decided to remove over 1,700 basketball rims amid the spread of COVID-19. Legendary basketball courts such as McCarren Park in Brooklyn and Rucker Park in Harlem are now without basketball hoops. According to ABC, cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Memphis and others have also decided to do the same. Take a look at this hoop in Chicago:
Along with basketball courts, skateboarding parks are also getting the a similar treatment with the hopes of preventing people from gathering. In Long Beach, California, dirt was poured all throughout the skate park as a way to thwart groups of skaters.
CBS News has the latest updates about the virus, which has affected various sports globally and in the United States.
Here at CBS Sports, we have running updates on how sports leagues are responding to coronavirus.
-
LOL DFS picks, advice for March 30
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, reveals his top League of...
-
Florida Derby results: Tis The Law wins
Instant news, notes and analysis from Gulfstream Park
-
Florida Derby: Legendary expert picks
Legendary horse racing handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has locked in his picks for the...
-
Coronavirus: List of infected athletes
A running list of professional athletes, coaches, and sports figures diagnosed with coronavirus
-
Top Florida Derby picks: Fade Ete Indien
Proven horse racing handicapper Bob Weir has locked in his picks for the Florida Derby
-
Florida Derby best bets, top predictions
Jonathon Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable handicappers.
-
Coronavirus live updates: Knicks owner Dolan tests positive for COVID-19
The coronavirus is causing sports cancellations and postponements all across the world