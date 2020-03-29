Basketball rims removed, skate parks shut down and more ways cities are trying to enforce social distancing

Sports leagues around the globe have taken measures to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including season suspensions, postponements and even cancellations for some events.

Now, to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged Americans to practice "social distancing," with the goal of helping to slow down the outbreak. Social distancing is deliberately increasing the physical space between people, as well as avoiding large gatherings or group outings.

But with so many adults and children cooped up in their homes during this time, many have taken to their respective recreational centers for fresh air and physical activity. But the problem arises when people meet at these spots and gather in large groups, so now, cities around the country are deciding to take further preventative measures.

In New York City, government officials have decided to remove over 1,700 basketball rims amid the spread of COVID-19. Legendary basketball courts such as McCarren Park in Brooklyn and Rucker Park in Harlem are now without basketball hoops. According to ABC, cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Memphis and others have also decided to do the same. Take a look at this hoop in Chicago:

My friend and UIC great Kenny Williams just posted this picture on his Facebook page. Playground rims are getting this treatment all over Chicago. pic.twitter.com/gOrI3XhTI5 — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) March 28, 2020

Along with basketball courts, skateboarding parks are also getting the a similar treatment with the hopes of preventing people from gathering. In Long Beach, California, dirt was poured all throughout the skate park as a way to thwart groups of skaters.

One of the skateparks in Long Beach couldn’t get people to stop showing up so they did this. pic.twitter.com/dS4rIHxdUj — adam22 (@adam22) March 28, 2020

