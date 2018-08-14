Behold, a poor young soul got ruthlessly punked by Old Basketball Man with a slick driveway move

It's a tale as old as time: Sometimes you're just hooping it up in your driveway with all your shirtless bros when an older man from the neighborhood shows up with his t-shirt tucked into his shorts, two knee braces keeping his dusty bones in place, and a pair of Kirkland 3s on his feet.

He interrupts your game to tell you about his glory days as a high school basketball star when he averaged 18.3 points per game --an average that would've been higher had they invented the 3-point line yet, he reminds you -- and led his team to the state title. You feign interest as he continues to talk a big game, claiming he could've gone pro if he wasn't drafted to serve in World War I.

Eventually, you have enough of hearing the old man gassing himself and tell him to put up or shut up. "Show us what you've got," you say as you challenge him to a quick game of 1-on-1 in the driveway. You assume it's the only way you can quickly send him back to his sad, old man life of eating microwavable dinners as he watches TV Land on a recliner alone in a dark living room that smells like yellowed newspapers and Old Spice.

Your good bro Chad, still shirtless, pulls out his smartphone and starts to take video of the game. He films, ready to capture your swift and utter destruction of the Neighborhood Old Guy. It'll make a great Instagram post -- good enough for 20 likes, at least.

But then this happens.

You fall for the oldest streetball trick in the book, performed by the oldest streetball star in the game. Even worse, the Neighborhood Old Guy delivers it with such effortless, stunning execution that it cuts you so much deeper. Then, he doesn't even gloat or celebrate in your face. He coldly walks to the edge of the driveway as if to ask, "you want some more, kid?"

It's like he was plotting your destruction for years, and it all went according to plan.

As a result, you're shoved into a pool of shame, drowning as your shirtless bros explode with laughter and undistinguishable millennial noise around you. It's a helpless feeling, one that will haunt you for the rest of your unbearable sleepless nights. You'll lay in bed staring at your ceiling wondering how you never saw it coming and what you could have done different, all while knowing the Neighborhood Old Guy is sleeping comfortably (minus the arthritic joint pain) just mere houses away.

You'll never be the same. Your friends will ask you to ball in the driveway time and time again, telling you to forget about that one fateful day. It could've been any of them, they say. But it wasn't. It was you. How could they ever know the shame? They'll joyously rip off their shirts and joyously play driveway ball for the next handful of years while you watch from your bedroom window, lonely and crippled.

The memory will eat at you for decades until one day you're finally ready to move on. You become determined not to let one moment define you. You hear the new generation of neighborhood kids playing driveway ball and it reminds you of how much you loved the game, and how much you miss it. You watch them from a distance until, one day, you're ready to dust off the sneaks and love the game again.

You step out of the house and the realization strikes you -- the Neighborhood Old Guy has become you.