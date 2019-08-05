Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after crashing during race in Poland

Promising young cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died on Monday after crashing during a race in Poland. He was 22.

The Belgian rider was competing in the third stage of the Tour de Pologne on Monday afternoon when he reportedly raised his hand for help, then crashed into a concrete culvert about 60 miles short of the finish point. Medical personnel responded to Lambrecht and attempted to assist him before he was ultimately transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died during surgery.

Race officials aren't yet saying what caused the crash but it was noted in early reports that there was heavy rain during the day. According to race organizers, Lambrecht was the only rider to fall on the flat stretch of land.

Lambrecht's team, Lotto Soudal, confirmed news of his death shortly after the crash.

The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… Rest in peace Bjorg...

Lambrecht seemingly had a bright future ahead of him in the sport, as he was just named the most promising young rider in the Critérium du Dauphiné -- an eight-day race through France that is typically viewed as a prep event for the Tour de France. He recently had his contract extended by Lotto Soudal.

It's not yet known if Lotto Soudal will pull out of the event following Lambrecht's death, nor is it confirmed that the Tour de Pologne will continue with its fourth stage on Tuesday.