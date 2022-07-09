Trainer Aidan O'Brien will try to win the Belmont Derby for the second straight year when he sends out the favored Stone Age in the 2022 Belmont Derby on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. One of the best trainers in the world, O'Brien won last year's Derby with Bolshoi Ballet. This year's race has attracted an even stronger field, led by Stone Age, who has won two of three starts this year. He is the 9-2 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Belmont Derby odds. The Charlie Appleby-trained Nations Pride is second in the odds at 5-1 in the wide-open, 13-horse Belmont Derby 2022 field, while two American runners -- Emmanuel and Tiz the Bomb -- are tied for third in the odds at 6-1.

Post time is 5:12 p.m. ET. With an accomplished, international field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Weir is high on the chances of Tiz the Bomb at 6-1. Trained by Ken McPeek, Tiz the Bomb was arguably the country's top 2-year-old turf horse last year, finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. But this year his connections put him on the Kentucky Derby trail, and he finished ninth in the Run for the Roses, which was his last start.

Weir likes that Tiz the Bomb returns to the grass on Saturday. "If he's improved [from age 2 to 3], the move back to the right surface could make all the difference," Weir says. He is using Tiz the Bomb prominently in all of his wagers.

