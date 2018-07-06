Belmont Oaks odds and predictions 2018: Expert who nailed Derby prep races makes picks

The horse racing spotlight returns to Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, on Saturday for the Belmont Oaks, a prestigious $1 million Grade I race featuring some of the nation's top three-year-old fillies. Significant Form is the 7-2 favorite and one of two horses from trainer Chad Brown, who has housed three of the past four winners of this race. La Signare (4-1) and Athena (9-2) round out the top three favorites on the 2018 Belmont Oaks odds board. Post time is 5:46 p.m. ET.

Before you bet the 2018 Belmont Oaks, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say. A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Belmont Oaks after hitting the final two Triple Crown races.

He took Justify to win the Preakness, which gives him nine of the past 14 Preakness winners, and also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. Then he rode Justify in the Belmont despite questions about his health and stamina, and we all know what happened.

This is the same bettor who capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. To start off 2018, Demling called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

At the Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and the sloppy track. The week after he called Justify's Triple Crown win, he nailed his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for a huge payday at the Fleur de Lis Handicap at Churchill Downs. Anyone who has followed Demling's advice is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Belmont Oaks picks and listed where he believes all 10 fillies will finish.

We can tell you that Demling wants no part of Athena, one of the favorites but a horse Demling says will finish near the back of this talented field.

"Unless she's a total freak -- which I don't believe -- I find it hard to imagine she can do this," Demling told SportsLine. "She was third in a race on June 21 and third in a Group One race on July 1. That's a lot of racing to ask, not to mention her trip from Ireland."

Instead, Demling is especially high on a sleeper he says is "dangerous" in races like the Belmont Oaks. He's including her in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $1 million Belmont Oaks? And what sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Belmont Oaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Oaks.

Significant Form 7-2

La Signare 4-1

Athena 9-2

Toinette 5-1

Capla Temptress 6-1

Mighty Scarlett 8-1

ThewayIam 10-1

Paved 12-1

Chipolata 15-1

Fatele Bere 20-1