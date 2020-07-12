Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday the Christophe Clement-trained Olympic Games will try to win her first stakes race when she leaves the starting gate in the 2020 River Memories Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. This 4-year-old daughter of Olympic Glory has three wins, one second and one third in seven career starts and is coming off a second-place finish in the Treasure Coast Stakes at Gulfstream Park on June 7. She has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in the River Memories, a 1 1/2-mile turf race that drew 11 entrants.

The race is the fifth leg of the Empire 6 at Belmont Park, which begins with Race 4 at 2:09 p.m. ET and ends with Race 9. Sunday is a mandatory-payout day for the Empire 6, which will have a carryover of $477,409. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Empire 6, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before making any Empire 6 picks at Belmont Park for Sunday, July 12.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. Since June 18, he has hit the Pick 4 at Belmont Park five times with his June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Top Belmont Park Empire 6 predictions for July 12

Weir is high on Onthewaytonevrland, a 7-2 shot in Race 5, the second leg of the Empire 6. This 4-year-old son of No Nay Never has two wins and two seconds in seven career starts. He last raced in December, finishing seventh in a race at Aqueduct.

On Sunday he takes a significant drop in class. "A 4-year-old for trainer Wesley Ward, Onthewaytonevrland will be making his first start in claimers," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Prince of New York, a 4-1 shot in Race 7. This 4-year-old son of Cairo Prince has one win, one second and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish on June 18.

He has enough speed to be forwardly placed and get a good trip. "Prince of New York returns to jockey [Jorge Vargas] who was on for his lone win," Weir said.

How to make Belmont Park Empire 6 selections for July 12

