Belmont Stakes 2018 lineup, horses, odds, live updates: Justify gets Post 1 for Triple Crown run
After landing Post 7 for both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Justify will run along the rail
The third leg of the American Triple Crown is here, and all 10 horses set to face off in New York on Saturday at the Belmont Stakes have their post positions. Justify, the only competitor with a chance at capturing the Triple Crown, seemed to make out OK after two straight races out of Post 7, landing the inside track for Belmont.
Here's a complete rundown of the 2018 Belmont Stakes post positions and odds:
|POST
|HORSE
|ODDS
1
Justify
4-5
2
Free Drop Billy
30-1
3
Bravazo
8-1
4
Hofburg
9-2
5
Restoring Hope
30-1
6
Gronkowski
12-1
7
Tenfold
12-1
8
Vino Rosso
8-1
9
Noble Indy
30-1
10
Blended Citizen
15-1
Best and worst post positions
Justify's Post 1 draw gave trainer Bob Baffert mixed reactions. After running from Post 7 for both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, this weekend's favorite will look to become the first Triple Crown winner since 2015, and he'll technically be in the best track for Belmont races. The first post has produced more champions (23) than any other lane at Belmont Park. Yet no one has won the Belmont Stakes along the rail since 2003.
Fifteen different winners, meanwhile, have started from either Post 3 or Post 5, where Bravazo and long shot Restoring Hope will begin. Bravazo figures to benefit from that since he's long been considered Justify's chief competition.
It should be noted, though, that Belmont Stakes usually feature smaller fields, so the history of certain posts faring better might be a little less indicative of a horse's chances to win than in, say, Louisville.
Live updates
Horses, jockeys and trainers
Justify
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Mike Smith
The big kahuna. After winning the Kentucky Derby by 2.5 lengths, Justify stayed undefeated with a dominant Preakness Stakes victory and now, with the Apollo Curse well behind him, looks to become the first American Triple Crown winner since 2015's American Pharaoh, another Baffert specimen.
Vino Rosso
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: John Velazquez
Pletcher's Always Dreaming captured headlines for his 2017 Kentucky Derby win, but Vino Rosso barely cracked the top 10 in Louisville. Still, he makes for a potential upset pick since he's rested up and looked fly at the Wood Memorial.
Bravazo
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Saez
He finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby as one of that 20-horse field's biggest long shots, then skyrocketed to a second-place finish in Baltimore for the Preakness. He might represent Justify's biggest challenge under the guidance of Lukas.
Noble Indy
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Javier Castellano
The second of Pletcher's horses in the Belmont Stakes, he underwhelmed at the Kentucky Derby with a 17th-place finish but has three first-place runs in his last five races -- the most recent being the Louisiana Derby on March 24.
Hofburg
Trainer: William I. Mott
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
He's a spoiler candidate with decent odds entering the race after a seventh-place showing at the Kentucky Derby. From purely a physical standpoint, he figures to give Justify a run for his money down the stretch.
Tenfold
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Victor Espinoza
Tenfold did not race as a 2-year-old and missed this year's Kentucky Derby after a fifth-place run in the Arkansas Derby, but with Espinoza -- a three-time Preakness winner -- riding him, he captured a third-place finish in Baltimore.
Gronkowski
Trainer: Chad C. Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Most known for being named after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, he missed out on the Kentucky Derby because of an infection but is ready for his debut after a dominant run in Europe's Burradon Stakes.
Free Drop Billy
Trainer: Dale L. Romans
Jockey: Robby Albarado
He hasn't had a first-place finish since October 2017 and is probably the biggest long shot of the bunch. Still, he got himself warmed up with a 16th-place spot in the Kentucky Derby.
Blended Citizen
Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill
Jockey: Kyle Frey
His first-place mark at the 2018 Peter Pan have some hopeful for his showing at Belmont, where he won in May. He has just one other first-place finish in his previous nine races, however.
Restoring Hope
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Florent Geroux
An anticipated addition to the Belmont lineup, he's another Baffert horse, which obviously spawns some questions about what kind of competition Justify will get from him. He finished 12th in the May 5 Pat Day Mile.
