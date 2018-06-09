Belmont Stakes 2018 lineup, horses, odds, live updates: Justify gets Post 1 for Triple Crown run

So what are Jody Demling's 2018 Belmont picks? Where does Justify finish? And what long shot do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Belmont Stakes picks and predictions for every single horse, all from the horse racing guru who nailed the 1-2 finish and superfecta last year.

The third leg of the American Triple Crown is here, and all 10 horses set to face off in New York on Saturday at the Belmont Stakes have their post positions. Justify, the only competitor with a chance at capturing the Triple Crown, seemed to make out OK after two straight races out of Post 7, landing the inside track for Belmont.

Here's a complete rundown of the 2018 Belmont Stakes post positions and odds:

POST HORSE ODDS 1 Justify 4-5 2 Free Drop Billy 30-1 3 Bravazo 8-1 4 Hofburg 9-2 5 Restoring Hope 30-1 6 Gronkowski 12-1 7 Tenfold 12-1 8 Vino Rosso 8-1 9 Noble Indy 30-1 10 Blended Citizen 15-1

Best and worst post positions

Justify's Post 1 draw gave trainer Bob Baffert mixed reactions. After running from Post 7 for both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, this weekend's favorite will look to become the first Triple Crown winner since 2015, and he'll technically be in the best track for Belmont races. The first post has produced more champions (23) than any other lane at Belmont Park. Yet no one has won the Belmont Stakes along the rail since 2003.

Fifteen different winners, meanwhile, have started from either Post 3 or Post 5, where Bravazo and long shot Restoring Hope will begin. Bravazo figures to benefit from that since he's long been considered Justify's chief competition.

It should be noted, though, that Belmont Stakes usually feature smaller fields, so the history of certain posts faring better might be a little less indicative of a horse's chances to win than in, say, Louisville.

Live updates

You can follow along with all of the action at the 2018 Belmont Stakes with live updates starting Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. If the stream isn't working for you, click here.

Horses, jockeys and trainers

Justify



Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Mike Smith

The big kahuna. After winning the Kentucky Derby by 2.5 lengths, Justify stayed undefeated with a dominant Preakness Stakes victory and now, with the Apollo Curse well behind him, looks to become the first American Triple Crown winner since 2015's American Pharaoh, another Baffert specimen.

Vino Rosso

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John Velazquez

Pletcher's Always Dreaming captured headlines for his 2017 Kentucky Derby win, but Vino Rosso barely cracked the top 10 in Louisville. Still, he makes for a potential upset pick since he's rested up and looked fly at the Wood Memorial.

Bravazo

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Saez

He finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby as one of that 20-horse field's biggest long shots, then skyrocketed to a second-place finish in Baltimore for the Preakness. He might represent Justify's biggest challenge under the guidance of Lukas.

Noble Indy



Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Javier Castellano

The second of Pletcher's horses in the Belmont Stakes, he underwhelmed at the Kentucky Derby with a 17th-place finish but has three first-place runs in his last five races -- the most recent being the Louisiana Derby on March 24.

Hofburg



Trainer: William I. Mott

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

He's a spoiler candidate with decent odds entering the race after a seventh-place showing at the Kentucky Derby. From purely a physical standpoint, he figures to give Justify a run for his money down the stretch.

Tenfold



Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Tenfold did not race as a 2-year-old and missed this year's Kentucky Derby after a fifth-place run in the Arkansas Derby, but with Espinoza -- a three-time Preakness winner -- riding him, he captured a third-place finish in Baltimore.

Gronkowski



Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Most known for being named after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, he missed out on the Kentucky Derby because of an infection but is ready for his debut after a dominant run in Europe's Burradon Stakes.

Free Drop Billy



Trainer: Dale L. Romans

Jockey: Robby Albarado

He hasn't had a first-place finish since October 2017 and is probably the biggest long shot of the bunch. Still, he got himself warmed up with a 16th-place spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Blended Citizen



Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill

Jockey: Kyle Frey

His first-place mark at the 2018 Peter Pan have some hopeful for his showing at Belmont, where he won in May. He has just one other first-place finish in his previous nine races, however.

Restoring Hope



Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Florent Geroux

An anticipated addition to the Belmont lineup, he's another Baffert horse, which obviously spawns some questions about what kind of competition Justify will get from him. He finished 12th in the May 5 Pat Day Mile.