Belmont Stakes 2018: Live updates, odds, lineup, post time, contenders, horses

The time has come. After trouncing through the mud at the Kentucky Derby, bursting out of the gate at the Preakness Stakes and setting himself up for a chance at the 13th American Triple Crown in Thoroughbred racing history, Justify will return to the track at Belmont Park on Saturday for a chance not only to claim his third victory in five weeks but to deliver Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his second Triple Crown in four years.

Triumphant over Apollo's Curse at the Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old, Justify will be up against nine other horses at the 2018 Belmont Stakes, where familiar foes like Bravazo and Vino Rosso will look to upset the 4-5 favorite, spoil a potentially $25-million bonus attached to the reported sale of his breeding rights and, most of all, keep 2015's American Pharaoh as the most recent Triple Crown champion.

Here, we've got you covered with everything you need to follow along with the third leg of this year's Triple Crown, including live updates on Saturday's big race and odds and post positions for all the horses set to hit the track:

