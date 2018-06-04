Belmont Stakes 2018 post draw: How to watch, stream as Justify gets its post for Triple Crown bid
Justify, looking to become the 13th horse to win the American Triple Crown, will get its post spot on Tuesday
Belmont Week is underway, and the buzz around Justify as it seeks to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown will only grow louder when post positions are announced on Tuesday. The draw for the 150th Run for the Carnations will be held at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.
Justify, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is seeking to become the first horse to win a Triple Crown since American Pharaoh accomplished the feat in 2015. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert would become the second trainer in history to have multiple Triple Crown winners if Justify follows in American Pharaoh's tracks on Saturday.
Justify will face a tough field, one that includes at least 10 challengers, as of Monday morning. Bravazo and Blended Citizen stand among those challengers.
Here's how you can watch the draw for the Belmont Stakes.
Watch the Belmont Stakes draw
- Date: Tuesday, June 5
- Time: 5:30 p.m. EST
- Location: Citi Field
- Stream: NYRA.com
The course at Belmont is the longest of the Triple Crown races, and will present Justify's toughest task yet. The 3-year-old is running his third race in six weeks, and he'll have to win on a course that's a quarter mile longer than the Derby's track. However, that's the challenge of the Triple Crown, and Justify has proven that conditions don't bother him to this point.
