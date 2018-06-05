Belmont Stakes 2018 post draw: Watch, stream from Citi Field as Justify gets post for Triple Crown bid

So what are Jody Demling's 2018 Belmont picks? Where does Justify finish? And what long shot do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Belmont Stakes picks and predictions for every single horse, all from the horse racing guru who nailed the 1-2 finish and superfecta last year.

Belmont Week is here, and on Tuesday we'll find out which post Justify position will bolt from on Saturday as it seeks to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. The draw for the 150th Run for the Carnations will be held at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

Justify, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is seeking to become the first horse to win a Triple Crown since American Pharaoh accomplished the feat in 2015. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert would become the second trainer in history to have multiple Triple Crown winners if Justify follows in American Pharaoh's tracks on Saturday.

Justify will face a tough field, one that includes at least 10 challengers, as of Monday morning. Bravazo and Blended Citizen stand among those challengers.

The 150th Running of the Belmont Stakes post position draw will be held at @CitiField on Tuesday, June 5th at 5:30pm EST - you can view the draw LIVE on the Belmont Stakes site 🏇 pic.twitter.com/MpTszxXzFO — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) May 29, 2018

Here's how you can watch the draw for the Belmont Stakes.

Watch the Belmont Stakes draw

Date: Tuesday, June 5



Tuesday, June 5 Time: 5:30 p.m. EST



5:30 p.m. EST Location: Citi Field



Citi Field Stream: NYRA.com



The course at Belmont is the longest of the Triple Crown races, and will present Justify's toughest task yet. The 3-year-old is running his third race in six weeks, and he'll have to win on a course that's a quarter mile longer than the Derby's track. However, that's the challenge of the Triple Crown, and Justify has proven that conditions don't bother him to this point.