Belmont Stakes 2018: Weather forecast says slight chance of rain throughout the day

Justify won both the 2018 Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in sloppy conditions, and there's a chance he'll have to deal with at least a wet track at Belmont Park on Saturday as he attempts to become the first American Triple Crown winner since 2015.

Shortly before 12 p.m. ET, almost seven hours before scheduled post time for the 2018 Belmont Stakes, CBS News said there was a 50-percent chance of rain in Saturday's forecast, not to mention a potential thunderstorm. And while The Weather Channel's hourly forecast for Elmont, New York, site of the day's race, doesn't include anything more than a 15 percent chance of rain, precipitation is said to be possible up until 5 p.m.

And, as CBS News noted, Belmont Park's 1.5-mile dirt track, the longest of the three Triple Crown races, is "the same type of surface as the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course," meaning Justify and his nine opponents could still be in for some mud.

Post time for Saturday's culminating race is 6:37 p.m.

What to know about the Belmont Stakes