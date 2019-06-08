Belmont Stakes 2019 winner, payouts: Win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta results
Here's what each of the top three horses earned for their race at Belmont Park on Saturday
After a whirlwind of a start to this year's American Triple Crown races, Saturday's Belmont Stakes were relatively low on drama despite Mark Casse's Sir Winston besting netting favorite Tacitus with a strong finish down the stretch, and the day's top-three payouts were similarly tame.
The $2 exacta from the 2019 "Test of the Champion," which saw Tacitus finish second and Joevia claim third place, dished out $96, the $1 trifecta produced $1,244, and the $1 superfecta topped them all with a $10,428 prize. The $1 exacta produced $48, the $0.10 superfecta delivered $1,042.80, and the $0.50 trifecta produced $622.
Those numbers are comparably -- and unsurprisingly -- small when looking at, say, the numbers from this year's Kentucky Derby, which saw a monumental long-shot in Country House claim victory following Maximum Security's controversial disqualification. The $1 superfecta, for example, paid out a whopping $51,400.10 at Churchill Downs.
Things were quieter at Belmont Park, where Joevia appeared to have an early shot at an upset victory before Sir Winston's late push.
The following payout results applied to each of the top three horses, with 15-to-1 long-shot Joevia rounding out the trio:
Sir Winston: $22.40 (Win), $8.80 (Place), $6.10 (Show)
Tacitus: $3.90 (Place), $3.20 (Show)
Joevia: $8.70 (Show)
-
Belmont Stakes results: Sir Winston wins
Mark Casse claims his second win of the Triple Crown circuit
-
2019 Belmont Stakes live blog, updates
Instant news, notes and analysis from Belmont Park
-
Belmont Stakes odds, predictions, picks
Jody Demling nailed Tapwrit beating Irish War Cry in 2017 and called Justify last year
-
2019 Belmont Stakes post positions, odds
A look at the entire field for the final Triple Crown race
-
Legendary expert picks 2019 Belmont
If you had laid $300 on Hank Goldberg's Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over...
-
Preakness Stakes betting terms explained
Want to get in on the Belmont Stakes betting but don't know what any of it means? We've got...