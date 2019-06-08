Belmont Stakes 2019 winner, payouts: Win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta results

After a whirlwind of a start to this year's American Triple Crown races, Saturday's Belmont Stakes were relatively low on drama despite Mark Casse's Sir Winston besting netting favorite Tacitus with a strong finish down the stretch, and the day's top-three payouts were similarly tame.

The $2 exacta from the 2019 "Test of the Champion," which saw Tacitus finish second and Joevia claim third place, dished out $96, the $1 trifecta produced $1,244, and the $1 superfecta topped them all with a $10,428 prize. The $1 exacta produced $48, the $0.10 superfecta delivered $1,042.80, and the $0.50 trifecta produced $622.

Those numbers are comparably -- and unsurprisingly -- small when looking at, say, the numbers from this year's Kentucky Derby, which saw a monumental long-shot in Country House claim victory following Maximum Security's controversial disqualification. The $1 superfecta, for example, paid out a whopping $51,400.10 at Churchill Downs.

Things were quieter at Belmont Park, where Joevia appeared to have an early shot at an upset victory before Sir Winston's late push.

The following payout results applied to each of the top three horses, with 15-to-1 long-shot Joevia rounding out the trio:

Sir Winston: $22.40 (Win), $8.80 (Place), $6.10 (Show)

Tacitus: $3.90 (Place), $3.20 (Show)

Joevia: $8.70 (Show)