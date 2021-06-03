The first two legs of the Triple Crown are in the books. The Kentucky Derby took place last month as the opening leg of the Triple Crown with Medina Spirit coming away with the upset victory. However, the horse tested positive for the steroid betamethasone and trainer Bob Baffert was suspended as a result.

On Wednesday, a second test on Medina Spirit came back positive and Baffert was suspended from Churchill Downs for two years. Medina Spirit was allowed to race in last month's Preakness Stakes, but finished in third place behind winner Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon.

Now, the Belmont Stakes are back to serve as the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2021 Belmont Stakes.

When is the 2021 Belmont Stakes?

The 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday, June 5. The post time is 6:47 p.m. ET.

Where are the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes will take place at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. as it traditionally does.

How long are the Belmont Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes will be run at its usual 1 1/2 miles around the track at Belmont Park.

2021 Belmont Stakes post positions and odds

Bourbonic (15-1) Essential Quality (2-1) Rombauer (3-1) Hot Rod Charlie (7-2) France Go Ina (30-1) Known Agenda (6-1) Rock Your World (9-2) Overtook (20-1)

How to watch the 2021 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 5

Post time: 6:47 p.m. ET

Location: Belmont Park

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)