Trainer Rodolphe Brisset will try to win the first Grade 1 race of his career when he sends out the favored We the People in the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. A son of Constitution, We the People has three wins in four career starts and is coming off a frontrunning score in the Peter Pan Stakes. He is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal is second in the odds at 5-2 in the eight-horse Belmont Stakes 2022 field.

Rich Strike, who became the second biggest long shot to win the Kentucky Derby when he crossed the finish line at 80-1, is getting 7-2 odds. Post time for the Belmont Stakes 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

Last year, he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. And three weeks ago he nailed the Early Voting-Epicenter exacta in the Preakness Stakes. Anyone who has followed him in these races is way up.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2022 Belmont Stakes field, made his picks and constructed his wagers. Head to SportsLine to see them.

2022 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Goldberg is completely tossing We the People, even though he is the morning-line favorite, at 2-1. A $230,000 purchase last year, We the People is coming off a gate-to-wire win in New York's prep race for the Belmont, the Peter Pan Stakes. But that race was run on a sealed, sloppy track, and those tracks very often help horses with early speed.

In addition, Hammer does not like that We the People is tackling what is easily the toughest field of his career. "He was nowhere to be found the last time he faced horses of this caliber, in the Arkansas Derby," he told SportsLine. Hammer is not using We the People in any of his 2022 Belmont Stakes bets.

How to make 2022 Belmont Stakes picks

Hammer's top pick is a long shot who is "great value" and is a "perfect fit" with his jockey. Goldberg is including this horse in his 2022 Belmont Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what long shot wins the Belmont Stakes? And how has Hammer constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Hammer's picks for the Belmont Stakes.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, field, post draw, lineup