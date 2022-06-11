Just before the Belmont Stakes six years ago, celebrity chef Bobby Flay bought an ownership stake in Creator, who went on to win the race. The late move didn't pay off the following year when he bought into J Boys Echo, who finished ninth in the Belmont after a 15th place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Flay is hoping he can recapture the magic this year with We The People, the 2-1 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. We the People will face stiff competition in the Belmont Stakes 2022, including Mo Donegal (5-2), Rich Strike (7-2), and Nest (8-1). The favorite is also running from the rail according to the 2022 Belmont Stakes post positions, which could boost his chance at a win, but should you include him in your Belmont 2022 bets? Before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

Last year, he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. And three weeks ago he nailed the Early Voting-Epicenter exacta in the Preakness Stakes. Anyone who has followed him in these races is way up.

One surprise: Goldberg is completely fading We the People, even though he is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. Despite his new investment, Flay may have more of a say about the catering in his owners box than how his new horse does on the track on Saturday.

We The People's chances at winning start with being able to hold his inside position out of the break. If he falls back, the unforgiving wide turns at Belmont could make it difficult for him to set up a late push. Otherwise, Nest is a candidate to push the pace from the third post, and could force We The People to use too much gas early on. The mile-and-a-half length of the Belmont Stakes opens up more possible outcomes than what any of the 2022 Belmont Stakes horses are accustomed to, and backing a 2-1 favorite with so many variables at play simply isn't an appealing scenario.

