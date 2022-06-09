One of horse racing's most notorious stories took place in 1978 when Alydar finished second in every Triple Crown race to Affirmed, who famously won them all. This year, no horse will have run in all three legs, but several will be looking to win their first Triple Crown jewel in their final attempt. Mo Donegal could have the best chance to do so as he is listed at 5-2 in the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, behind only 2-1 favorite We the People. Epicenter, who finished in second at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, won't be in the field at Elmont. However, long-shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will, and he comes in at 7-2 odds for Saturday's 6:44 p.m. ET post time, along with another familiar opponent in 10-1 Barber Road. Before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

Last year, he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. And three weeks ago he nailed the Early Voting-Epicenter exacta in the Preakness Stakes. Anyone who has followed him in these races is way up.

One surprise: Goldberg is completely fading We the People, even though he is the morning-line favorite, at 2-1. Jockey Flavien Prat should expect some challenges from other horses down the stretch, but if he has to ask We the People to burn too much energy up front, that will make the task all the more difficult.

One of the concerns when it comes to We the People's chances in the race is not whether or not he can get off to fast break, but if another horse matches his pace early on. Even though We the People will run from the first gate, there won't be as much resistance in the eight-horse field for a challenger like Mo Donegal to stalk in an advantageous position. With more length to make moves at the end of the course, and some consistent runners among the other entries, We the People is also going to need the right balance of pace and luck to stay in front.

