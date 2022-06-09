There will not be a Triple Crown winner in 2022 with Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby and Early Voting winning the Preakness Stakes, but the third and final American Classic of the season will take place on Saturday, June 11. The 2022 Belmont Stakes will be staged at Belmont Park, where the race has taken place since 1905 outside of a five-year period where it was run at Aqueduct in the 60s. After skipping the Preakness, Rich Strike will return to action for the first time since winning as an 80-1 long shot at Churchill Downs. He's listed at 7-2 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, while We the People is the 2-1 favorite. Other Belmont Stakes 2022 contenders include Mo Donegal (5-2), Creative Minister (6-1) and Nest (8-1). Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

With the race running at 1 1/2 miles, many horse racing handicappers assume that the distance lends itself to late closers because it is the longest of the three Triple Crown races, giving the horse more time to chase down the leaders. However, only three horses have rallied from the back half of the field to win the race since 2010, and 13 of the last 15 Belmont Stakes winners have been within 4 1/2 lengths at the 1/2-mile post. It's a race that has also lent itself well to long shots, with half of the last 14 winners getting 11-1 odds or better when they left the starting gate.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2022 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the last four years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in last year's Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality. Two years ago, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.



He's coming off a major heater in 2020: At one point, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $15.00 at the 2021 Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $21.70 at the 2021 Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie and Rombauer.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $60.70 at the 2021 Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie, Rombauer and Known Agenda.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of We the People (2-1) and Mo Donegal (5-2), he plans to hold tickets with Creative Minister (6-1) and Nest (8-1), as well as a double-digit underdog who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2022 Belmont Stakes bets

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, field, contenders