The 154th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday with no chance of a Triple Crown happening, yet there are still some interesting storylines to follow.

Early Voting, the Preakness Stakes champion, will not be running. Kentucky Derby champion Rich Strike skipped Preakness but is back on the race track to compete in The Test of Champions. No horse has won both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont in the same year since Thunder Gulch did so in 1995.

Trainer Eric Reed and rider Sonny Leon decided to give Rich Strike time to recover from a terrific performance at the Run for the Roses in which the horse won as an 80/1 longshot. He will try to prove that his historic moment -- the second biggest longshot victory in the 148-year history of the event -- was not a fluke. This won't be an easy task as he will have some tough competition in New York.

Rich Strike was the favorite at 5/1 in the opening odds, but is 7/2 as of June 7. The current top pick is We the People, with 2/1 odds.

Rich Strike's tactical speed will be tested as Belmont will be a full quarter-mile longer than the track at Churchill Downs. We the People, trained by Rodolphe Brisset, showed his ability to set good moderate tempo at Peter Pan Stakes on May 14. Briset is chasing his first Grade 1 victory this weekend.

Meanwhile, trainer Todd Pletcher has won Belmont once already in 2004 with Rags to Riches. He is looking to do it again this year with one of his two horses competing: Mo Donegal and Nest. Mo Donegal, the fifth-place finisher at the Kentucky Derby, is the second favorite this weekened with 5/2 odds.

Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider have the longest odds, both at 20/1 as of June 7.

How to watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 11

Saturday, June 11 Location: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY Post time: Approximately 6:44 p.m. ET

Approximately 6:44 p.m. ET Watch: NBC, Peacock

2022 Belmont Stakes post positions and track odds