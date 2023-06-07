The 155th running of the Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday at Belmont Park. The 2023 Belmont Stakes will mark the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, and while there won't be a horse to join Justify and Secretariat in the annals of history, National Treasure could become the 44th horse to win the Belmont and at least one other Triple Crown race. The Preakness Stakes winner will make the three-week turnaround and drew the No. 4 post in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field. National Treasure is 5-1 in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds. However, three 2023 Belmont Stakes horses are ahead of National Treasure on the board, with Forte listed as the 5-2 favorite, while Tapit Trice is 3-1 and Angel of Empire is 7-2.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. With an accomplished and evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted). In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4.

In a span of seven races earlier this year, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, the place horse of the Rebel Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Three weeks ago, he nailed National Treasure's win at the Preakness Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2023 Belmont Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Menez is low on Forte, even though he is the top favorite. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Forte has lost only once in seven career starts. Last year, he won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile en route to being named the champion 2-year-old.

But Menez questions whether Forte already has peaked. "The 95 Beyer Speed Figure he earned in winning the Florida Derby is three points less than the 98 he earned in winning the Fountain of Youth and five points less than the 100 he earned in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile," Menez told SportsLine. Menez is using Forte only sparingly in his 2023 Belmont Stakes bets.

Another curveball: Menez is high on Arcangelo, even though he's an 8-1 longshot. Arcangelo has relevant experience and success on his side, as he won the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park, the site of the Belmont Stakes 2023, last month. His other three starts have come at Gulfstream Park, where he's finished first, second, and fourth.

"This son of Arrogate and a Tapit mare has the breeding to excel at the Belmont distance," Menez told SportsLine. "Jockey Javier Castellano has been riding great recently and has a knack of getting horses to outrun their odds in the Belmont. If the Test of the Champion is not too much too soon for Arcangelo, he could be right there at the end."

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes bets

Menez's top pick is a horse who's "sitting on a big effort." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is coming off a "sneaky good race."

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, horses, post draw

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, horses, post draw