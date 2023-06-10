Trainer Bob Baffert can win the Test of the Champion for the fourth time when he sends out Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure in the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park. Baffert, now 70, is one of 14 trainers who have won the Belmont Stakes three times, with Point Given (2001) and Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). On Saturday, Baffert's National Treasure is 5-1 in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds. Forte (5-2) and Tapit Trice (3-1), who are both trained by Todd Pletcher, are the favorite and second choice, respectively, in the nine-horse 2023 Belmont Stakes field.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. With an accomplished and evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted). In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4.

In a span of seven races earlier this year, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, the place horse of the Rebel Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Three weeks ago, he nailed National Treasure's win at the Preakness Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2023 Belmont Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Menez is low on Forte, even though he is the top favorite. Hall-of-Fame trainer Todd Pletcher's horse has won six of his seven career starts and also was the Kentucky Derby favorite before being scratched. Forte's most recent victory came in the Florida Derby on April 1, when he came from behind to overtake Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

However, Menez is concerned that Forte already may have peaked. "The 95 Beyer Speed Figure he earned in winning the Florida Derby is three points less than the 98 he earned in winning the Fountain of Youth and five points less than the 100 he earned in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile," he told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Menez is high on Arcangelo, even though he's an 8-1 longshot. A modest $35,000 purchase two years ago, Arcangelo already has earned more than $167,000 in his short career. He is coming off a career-best effort in winning the Peter Pan Stakes by a head over the talented Bishops Bay.

Menez believes Arcangelo, a son of Arrogate and out of a Tapit mare, has the pedigree to excel at the Belmont's 1½-mile distance. "If the Test of the Champion is not too much too soon for Arcangelo, he could be right there at the end," Menez told SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes bets

Menez's top pick is a horse who's "sitting on a big effort." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is coming off a "sneaky good race."

So who wins the Belmont Stakes 2023? What double-digit longshot has a big chance, and how has Menez constructed his wagers?

