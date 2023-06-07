The smoke from more than 400 wildfires in Canada have led to an Air Quality Health Advisory in New York City. With the sky looking like something out a science fiction movie, the potential postponement of certain sporting events has been on everyone's mind.

The 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes is scheduled for Saturday, and as of Wednesday afternoon the show will go on.

"NYRA utilizes external weather services and advanced, on-site equipment to monitor weather conditions and air quality in and around Belmont Park," read an NYRA statement shared by Horse Racing Nation. "NYRA will continue to assess the overall environment to ensure the safety of training and racing throughout the Belmont Stakes racing festival."

However, races in Delaware Park and Finger Lakers -- which is just over 20 miles from Rochester -- were canceled on Wednesday morning because of the air quality. Races won't resume until Monday, June 12.

Air quality index values above 100 mean air quality is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and could particularly impact certain members of the population such as those with asthma, children, the elderly and pregnant women.

Above 150 is deemed "unhealthy" for everyone, and certain areas of New York state have already reached that level, including Long Island, NYC Metro, Hudson Valley, Eastern Lake Ontario Region and Central NY. The air quality is expected to continue to be "unhealthy," and another advisory was issued for Thursday, June 8.

Belmont Park is located in Elmont, New York, which has an AQI of 130 for Wednesday, according to AccuWeather. The weather forecasting website is predicting an AQI of 118 for Saturday.

According to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority website, each racetrack is required to "develop, implement, and annually review a hazardous weather protocol." This includes the "implementation of a dangerous weather protocol, which includes for extreme heat and chill factors and air quality."

HISA states that if the AQI consistently reaches 100, the facility must be monitored daily to see if there is a "cause for concern in the local environment, including the presence of a wildfire in the area."

An AQI between 150-174 means facilities should be closely monitored while potentially "limiting training to jogging and/or jogging and gallops only and be prepared to take further action if conditions worsen."

Meanwhile, values of 175 and above are cause for restricting activity at the track, including but not limited to canceling live racing (if applicable); canceling official workouts; and prohibiting galloping, breezing or anything more strenuous than a jog.