Trainer Brad Cox enters Saturday's 2023 Belmont Stakes with his final chance to win a Triple Crown race three years in a row. Cox had four horses in the Kentucky Derby and none in the Preakness. Instead, he dedicated that month-long stretch to getting his horses ready for the 155th Belmont Stakes. Cox's Essential Quality won the Belmont Stakes in 2021, and he has three 2023 Belmont Stakes horses at Belmont Park on Saturday. Angel of Empire has the third-lowest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds to win at 7-2. Hit Show (10-1) and Tapit Shoes (20-1) are his other two horses in the nine-colt 2023 Belmont Stakes field.

Forte is the 5-2 Belmont Stakes favorite, followed by Tapit Trice (3-1). Both horses are trained by Todd Pletcher, while Bob Baffert's National Treasure (5-1) enters off a victory at the Preakness Stakes. The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

2023 Belmont Stakes predictions for Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, Forte, National Treasure

One surprise: Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. Tapit Trice and Forte are both trained by Todd Pletcher, so it could be difficult for Pletcher to direct much of his attention to Tapit Trice leading up to Saturday's race. Forte was Pletcher's top horse during the three-year-old season, winning a trio of Grade 1 races.

Meanwhile, Tapit Trice won the Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes to generate momentum heading into the Kentucky Derby. He flopped at Churchill Downs, though, finishing seventh with a concerning speed figure of 95. This is arguably a stronger field, so Demling has no interest in backing Tapit Trice at short odds.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Belmont Stakes picks for Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby. The bay-colored colt placed third in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness. Angel of Empire won his two races prior to the Kentucky Derby, including the Arkansas Derby on April 1. He has won four of seven career races, with one second-place finish as well.

Angel of Empire has the advantage of being trained by someone as experienced as Cox. However, Angel of Empire won't have Cox's full attention as one of his three horses in the race. Saturday will be an even tougher field for Angel of Empire than the Kentucky Derby as well.

National Treasure (5-1) was deemed to be behind his stablemates as a two-year-old, but trainer Bob Baffert wasn't worried. Last fall, Baffert said National Treasure would be a "really nice horse" by the spring, and he was spot on. National Treasure upset Kentucky Derby favorite Mage by winning the Preakness Stakes by a head.

With Red Route One as the only other Preakness horse in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, that means just one other Belmont horse has attempted a race longer than 1 1/8 miles. That could be an advantage for National Treasure, who has proven he can sustain longer than 1 1/8 miles while nearly all others have not.

Forte, who entered the Triple Crown season with perhaps more fanfare than any other horse, will return at the Belmont Stakes 2023. He was the morning-line favorite at the Kentucky Derby before he was scratched on race day to a hoof injury. That injury placed him on a 14-day veterinary restriction list that also kept him out of the Preakness Stakes.

He's the 5-2 favorite and he was assigned stall No. 6 during Tuesday's 2023 Belmont Stakes post draw. His five-race winning streak is the reason for his status as the favorite, but now he'll have to prove that the injury didn't disrupt his training or overall speed. He hasn't raced since his win at the Florida Derby on April 1, so rust could be a factor as Forte tries to salvage what looked to be an elite 3-year-old campaign.

