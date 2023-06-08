The 2023 Belmont Stakes will mark the 155th running of the race, and it's been held at Belmont Park since 1905. While several 2023 Belmont Stakes horses have competed in New York before, only one has a stakes victory at Belmont Park. Arcangelo claimed the Peter Pan Stakes in mid-May for his first graded stakes win. Will track experience help the horse, who is an 8-1 longshot in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds? The 2023 Belmont Stakes favorite, Forte, broke his maiden at Belmont Park last May and will return to the track for the first time in competition. He is 5-2 in the latest Belmont Stakes odds 2023, followed by Tapit Trice (3-1) and Angel of Empire (7-2).

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

2023 Belmont Stakes predictions for Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, Forte, National Treasure

One surprise: Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. Tapit Trice finished seventh at the Kentucky Derby despite drawing the favorable No. 5 post, which had produced the most winners in Derby history. For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, the horse drew the No. 2 post, which hasn't been nearly as productive. The No. 2 post ranks as just the fifth-winningest position since 1905, which isn't encouraging considering the relatively small 2023 Belmont Stakes field size

While Tapit Trice finished seventh at the Kentucky Derby despite drawing the favorable No. 5 post, which had produced the most winners in Derby history. For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, the horse drew the No. 2 post, which hasn't been nearly as productive. The No. 2 post ranks as just the fifth-winningest position since 1905, which isn't encouraging considering the relatively small 2023 Belmont Stakes field size

While trainer Todd Pletcher has four Belmont victories to his name, it has taken him 35 starters to do so. That's an 11.4% win rate, even accounting for Pletcher's win last year with Mo Donegal. However, it's been 27 years since a trainer won back-to-back Belmont Stakes, so the odds aren't in Pletcher's favor to repeat.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Belmont Stakes picks for Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby. He's a son of Classic Empire, who won four graded stakes races, was fourth in the Kentucky Derby, and took second in the Preakness Stakes. Angel of Empire has racked up multiple graded stakes wins during his three-year-old season at the Risen Star Stakes and Arkansas Derby while also adding two wins during his two-year-old season.

Angel of Empire has racked up multiple graded stakes wins during his three-year-old season at the Risen Star Stakes and Arkansas Derby while also adding two wins during his two-year-old season.

That makes four wins in seven career starts and he's had steadily progressing speed figures throughout his career. However, Angel of Empire is coming off a third-place finish after going off as the favorite at the Kentucky Derby. Even though he was closing hard at the finish line, there's concern about regression.

National Treasure (5-1) was deemed to be behind his stablemates as a two-year-old, but trainer Bob Baffert wasn't worried. Last fall, Baffert said National Treasure would be a "really nice horse" by the spring, and he was spot on. National Treasure upset Kentucky Derby favorite Mage by winning the Preakness Stakes by a head.

With Red Route One as the only other Preakness horse in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, that means just one other Belmont horse has attempted a race longer than 1 1/8 miles. That could be an advantage for National Treasure, who has proven he can sustain longer than 1 1/8 miles while nearly all others have not. See Demling's prediction for National Treasure here.

Forte, who entered the Triple Crown season with perhaps more fanfare than any other horse, will return at the Belmont Stakes 2023. He was the morning-line favorite at the Kentucky Derby before he was scratched on race day to a hoof injury. That injury placed him on a 14-day veterinary restriction list that also kept him out of the Preakness Stakes.

He's the 5-2 favorite and he was assigned stall No. 6 during Tuesday's 2023 Belmont Stakes post draw. His five-race winning streak is the reason for his status as the favorite, but now he'll have to prove that the injury didn't disrupt his training or overall speed. He hasn't raced since his win at the Florida Derby on April 1, so rust could be a factor as Forte tries to salvage what looked to be an elite 3-year-old campaign. See Demling's prediction for Forte here.

2023 Belmont Stakes horses, odds