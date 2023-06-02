The 2023 Belmont Stakes may not have a Triple Crown on the line, but it should have its first opportunity since the COVID-19 pandemic to reach near capacity at Belmont Park. The 2021 Belmont Stakes was limited to 11,000 fans after zero in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the 90,000 capacity was nearly cut in half due to construction of UBS Arena, the home of the NHL's New York Islanders. Now that the arena is completed, Belmont Park will welcome Forte, the 3-1 favorite to win in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds after missing the previous two legs of the Triple Crown with a foot injury.

Tapit Trice (7-2), Angel of Empire (4-1) and National Treasure (6-1) have the next best odds in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds. National Treasure, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Preakness Stakes. The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

2023 Belmont Stakes predictions for Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, Forte

One surprise: Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. Tapit Trice has garnered significant interest due to his pedigree, previous success and trainer. He is the son of Tapit, who has produced four previous Belmont Stakes winners. Tapit Trice had won four straight races entering the 2023 Kentucky Derby and is trained by Todd Pletcher, one of the most respected trainers in the sport.

However, Tapit Trice finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby and never emerged anywhere near the front of the pack at Churchill Downs. His trainer will have his attention split since the 55-year-old also trains Forte, the 2023 Belmont Stakes favorite. At 7-2 odds, the risks may outweigh the rewards in backing Tapit Trice to win the Belmont Stakes 2023, according to Demling. See who else to back here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Belmont Stakes picks for Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby. The horse won both of his first two graded stakes races and was third in Kentucky Derby prep points before heading to Churchill Downs. Due to late scratches, Angel of Empire ended up having the shortest odds for the Kentucky Derby, but finished 1 1/2 lengths behind winner Mage.

Angel of Empire was sired by Classic Empire, a three-time graded stakes winner in 2017 who also struggled with distance, finishing fourth in his lone start longer than 1 3/16 miles. Brad Cox is Angel of Empire's trainer and he won the 2021 Belmont. Cox's horse, Essential Quality, narrowly defeated Hot Rod Charlie, who was ridden by Flavien Prat, with Prat now serving as Angel of Empire's jockey. That 2021 race is the only previous Belmont for both Cox and Prat, but they'll hope that experience is enough come June 10. See Demling's prediction for Angel of Empire here.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, missed the Preakness Stakes and is awaiting clearance heading into the final leg of the Triple Crown. He worked five-eighths of a mile under regular rider Irad Ortiz Jr. last weekend, his second workout since being scratched from the Kentucky Derby on race day. Forte was placed on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list after being scratched, which caused him to miss the Preakness as well.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher said Forte has seemingly "maintained his fitness level" and "it seems like everything is in good order." He was required to have a workout watched by a licensed racetrack veterinarian and pass a blood test that was taken immediately after the breeze, so he is waiting for the results of the test. Forte has won six races during his career, including the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth Stakes.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

2023 Belmont Stakes horses, odds