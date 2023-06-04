Over 10 talented 2023 Belmont Stakes horses will go to post on Saturday, June 10 at Belmont Park. Arabian Lion won his last race at the Sir Barton Stakes and finished with a Beyer Speed Figure of 103. The Bob Baffert-trained horse is 10-1 in the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds and could be a fast-rising name to consider when making early Belmont Stakes 2023 bets in this year's Test of the Champion. Other 2023 Belmont Stakes contenders include Preakness winner National Treasure (6-1), Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire (4-1) and Kentucky Derby morning-line favorite Forte (3-1).

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

2023 Belmont Stakes predictions for Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, Forte

One surprise: Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. Although he had been on fire heading into the Kentucky Derby, he was one of the biggest disappointments in the Run for the Roses and finished seventh. The knock on Tapit Trice has been his inability to break quickly, and prior to the Derby, he was winning in spite of that.

Racing fans and experts have pointed out that the 1.5-mile track in Elmont, New York, is well-suited for Tapit Trice given the history of his bloodline at the event. His sire, Tapit, has produced four Belmont Stakes winners, the most by one horse in over a century. However, Tapit Trice's closing speed will be critical at the Belmont 2023, and that might not be enough to topple other proven 2023 Belmont Stakes horses.

Angel of Empire finished third in the Kentucky Derby. The horse won both of his first two graded stakes races and was third in Kentucky Derby prep points before heading to Churchill Downs. Due to late scratches, Angel of Empire ended up having the shortest odds for the Kentucky Derby, but finished 1 1/2 lengths behind winner Mage.

Angel of Empire was sired by Classic Empire, a three-time graded stakes winner in 2017 who also struggled with distance, finishing fourth in his lone start longer than 1 3/16 miles. Brad Cox is Angel of Empire's trainer and he won the 2021 Belmont. Cox's horse, Essential Quality, narrowly defeated Hot Rod Charlie, who was ridden by Flavien Prat, with Prat now serving as Angel of Empire's jockey. That 2021 race is the only previous Belmont for both Cox and Prat, but they'll hope that experience is enough come June 10. See Demling's prediction for Angel of Empire here.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, missed the Preakness Stakes and is awaiting clearance heading into the final leg of the Triple Crown. He worked five-eighths of a mile under regular rider Irad Ortiz Jr. last weekend, his second workout since being scratched from the Kentucky Derby on race day. Forte was placed on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list after being scratched, which caused him to miss the Preakness as well.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher said Forte has seemingly "maintained his fitness level" and "it seems like everything is in good order." He was required to have a workout watched by a licensed racetrack veterinarian and pass a blood test that was taken immediately after the breeze, so he is waiting for the results of the test. Forte has won six races during his career, including the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth Stakes.

2023 Belmont Stakes horses, odds