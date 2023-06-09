Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure may set the pace again in the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, but he will have to overcome a stronger field and longer distance. National Treasure, trained by Bob Baffert, is 5-1 in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, sitting behind Forte (5-2), Tapit Trice (3-1) and Angel of Empire (7-2). Peter Pan Stakes winner Arcangelo is 8-1 among the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses in a nine-horse 2023 Belmont Stakes field. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is responsible for the top two 2023 Belmont Stakes horses, Forte and Tapit Trice, but should you back either of them with your 2023 Belmont Stakes bets?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

2023 Belmont Stakes predictions for Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, Forte, National Treasure

One surprise: Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. The winner of the Blue Grass Stakes went off as the second favorite at the Kentucky Derby, but he battled against a brisk early pace and wasn't in position to make a serious charge in the final stretch.

Saturday's race at Belmont Park looks like it could set up similarly with the majority of horses in the 2023 Belmont Stakes lineup preferring to come from off the pace. While sire Tapit has produced four previous Belmont winners, Tapit Trice's propensity for slow starts could be costly in a battle for position at the top of the stretch.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Belmont Stakes picks for Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby. He leads three runners for trainer Brad Cox, who also has Hit Show and Tapit Shoes. Angel of Empire won the Arkansas Derby before finishing third as the favorite in the Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire has four victories during his career and has only finished outside the top three once. Angel of Empire rallied from outside the top 15 to finish third as the favorite at Churchill Downs, building a strong case heading into the final leg of the horse racing Triple Crown.

National Treasure (5-1) was deemed to be behind his stablemates as a two-year-old, but trainer Bob Baffert wasn't worried. Last fall, Baffert said National Treasure would be a "really nice horse" by the spring, and he was spot on. National Treasure upset Kentucky Derby favorite Mage by winning the Preakness Stakes by a head.

With Red Route One as the only other Preakness horse in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, that means just one other Belmont horse has attempted a race longer than 1 1/8 miles. That could be an advantage for National Treasure, who has proven he can sustain longer than 1 1/8 miles while nearly all others have not.

Forte, who entered the Triple Crown season with perhaps more fanfare than any other horse, will return at the Belmont Stakes 2023. He was the morning-line favorite at the Kentucky Derby before he was scratched on race day to a hoof injury. That injury placed him on a 14-day veterinary restriction list that also kept him out of the Preakness Stakes.

He's the 5-2 favorite and he was assigned stall No. 6 during Tuesday's 2023 Belmont Stakes post draw. His five-race winning streak is the reason for his status as the favorite, but now he'll have to prove that the injury didn't disrupt his training or overall speed. He hasn't raced since his win at the Florida Derby on April 1, so rust could be a factor as Forte tries to salvage what looked to be an elite 3-year-old campaign.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track."

2023 Belmont Stakes odds

