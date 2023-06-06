Tapit was the leading sire in North America from 2014 to 2016 and his impact will be felt once again at the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park. Of the 11 horses expected to enter the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, four were grand-sired by Tapit, while two (Tapit Shoes and Tapit Trice) are direct descendants. The legendary stud has already produced four Belmont winners, but Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Tapit Trice (7-2) and Angel of Empire (4-1) among the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses. Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure (6-1) is the only other horse listed with single-digit Belmont Stakes 2023 odds.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Now, with the Belmont Stakes 2023 approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Click here to see them.

2023 Belmont Stakes predictions for Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, Forte

One surprise: Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. Although he had been on fire heading into the Kentucky Derby, he was one of the biggest disappointments in the Run for the Roses and finished seventh. The knock on Tapit Trice has been his inability to break quickly, and prior to the Derby, he was winning in spite of that.

Racing fans and experts have pointed out that the 1.5-mile track in Elmont, New York, is well-suited for Tapit Trice given the history of his bloodline at the event. His sire, Tapit, has produced four Belmont Stakes winners, the most by one horse in over a century. However, Tapit Trice's closing speed will be critical at the Belmont 2023, and that might not be enough to topple other proven 2023 Belmont Stakes horses. See who else to back here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Belmont Stakes picks for Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby. After Forte was scratched the morning of the first leg of the Triple Crown, Angel of Empire went off as the favorite at Churchill Downs. While he was coming on strong down the stretch, he ran out of space and finished 1 1/2 lengths behind Mage.

The added 2023 Belmont Stakes distance should work in his favor given that run at the Kentucky Derby and sire Classic Empire had a strong second-place finish at 1 3/16 miles in the 2017 Preakness Stakes. However, where Angel of Empire is positioned by Flavien Prat will be key. Deep closers haven't had much success in the Belmont Stakes, with 14 of the last 16 winners sitting within 4 1/2 lengths of the lead at the half-mile post. See Demling's prediction for Angel of Empire here.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, missed the Preakness Stakes and is awaiting clearance heading into the final leg of the Triple Crown. He worked five-eighths of a mile under regular rider Irad Ortiz Jr. last weekend, his second workout since being scratched from the Kentucky Derby on race day. Forte was placed on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list after being scratched, which caused him to miss the Preakness as well.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher said Forte has seemingly "maintained his fitness level" and "it seems like everything is in good order." He was required to have a workout watched by a licensed racetrack veterinarian and pass a blood test that was taken immediately after the breeze, so he is waiting for the results of the test. Forte has won six races during his career, including the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth Stakes.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track." Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Who wins the Belmont Stakes 2023? And which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2023 Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta at the Preakness and called four of the last five Belmont winners.

2023 Belmont Stakes horses, odds