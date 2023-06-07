The 2023 Belmont Stakes will mark the third leg of the horse racing Triple Crown on Saturday, as Preakness winner National Treasure will try to go back-to-back in the top races for three year-old horses. With Hall of Fame connections, trainer Bob Baffert and jockey John Velasquez, National Treasure will try to lead wire-to-wire like he did at Pimlico three weeks ago. If National Treasure is defeated by his rivals, it will mark the fifth straight year and seventh time in eight years that no horse has won multiple legs of the Triple Crown. Forte, widely considered the top three year-old horse in the country prior to scratching from the Kentucky Derby, is 5-2 in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Tapit Trice among the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses, also trained by Todd Pletcher (3-1).

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Now, with the Belmont Stakes 2023 approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Click here to see them.

2023 Belmont Stakes predictions for Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, Forte, National Treasure

One surprise: Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. He has the second-lowest odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes despite finishing a career-worst seventh in the Kentucky Derby in his most recent start. Bettors clearly believe that result is a one-off despite an extremely competitive field. The chestnut colt won four straight races, including the Blue Grass Stakes, before the Kentucky Derby. He will run from the No. 2 post position on Saturday.

Tapit Trice seemingly has the tools in place to be a strong horse in the Belmont Stakes 2023. He is trained by the well-respected Todd Pletcher and Tapit Trice is the son of Tapit, who has produced four previous Belmont Stakes winners. However, his pedigree has driven his price down too much to find value at 3-1 odds. At 3-1 odds, the risks may outweigh the rewards in backing Tapit Trice to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes. See who else to back here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Belmont Stakes picks for Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Brad Cox, Angel of Empire won the Arkansas Derby before failing to chase down Two Phil's in the Kentucky Derby and was passed by eventual race winner Mage in the stretch. With the Belmont Stakes contested at 1 1/2 miles, he'll get the chance to gain ground in the final furlong as he has in five of his seven career races.

Trainer Brad Cox looks to win his second Belmont Stakes (Essential Quality, 2021) with Angel of Empire, Hit Show, and Triple Crown newcomer Tapit Shoes. The Kentucky Derby third place finisher also boasts the highest Beyer Speed Figure among any horse in the race (104) and will have ample opportunity to make an impact in what should be a competitive race. See Demling's prediction for Angel of Empire here.

National Treasure (5-1) was deemed to be behind his stablemates as a two-year-old, but trainer Bob Baffert wasn't worried. Last fall, Baffert said National Treasure would be a "really nice horse" by the spring, and he was spot on. National Treasure upset Kentucky Derby favorite Mage by winning the Preakness Stakes by a head.

With Red Route One as the only other Preakness horse in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, that means just one other Belmont horse has attempted a race longer than 1 1/8 miles. That could be an advantage for National Treasure, who has proven he can sustain longer than 1 1/8 miles while nearly all others have not. See Demling's prediction for National Treasure here.

Forte, who entered the Triple Crown season with perhaps more fanfare than any other horse, will return at the Belmont Stakes 2023. He was the morning-line favorite at the Kentucky Derby before he was scratched on race day to a hoof injury. That injury placed him on a 14-day veterinary restriction list that also kept him out of the Preakness Stakes.

He's the 5-2 favorite and he was assigned stall No. 6 during Tuesday's 2023 Belmont Stakes post draw. His five-race winning streak is the reason for his status as the favorite, but now he'll have to prove that the injury didn't disrupt his training or overall speed. He hasn't raced since his win at the Florida Derby on April 1, so rust could be a factor as Forte tries to salvage what looked to be an elite 3-year-old campaign. See Demling's prediction for Forte here.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track." Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Who wins the Belmont Stakes 2023? And which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2023 Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta at the Preakness and called four of the last five Belmont winners.

2023 Belmont Stakes horses, odds