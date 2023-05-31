This year's Triple Crown has had some of the smallest fields in recent memory due to a bevy of late scratches in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. The hope is the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 10 won't share a similar fate, and over 10 horses could take the starting gate at Belmont Park. Forte enters as the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds. Tapit Trice follows at 7-2, with Angel of Empire at 4-1 among the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Now, with the Belmont Stakes 2023 approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Click here to see them.

2023 Belmont Stakes predictions for Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, Forte

One surprise: Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. He has the second-lowest odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes despite finishing a career-worst seventh in the Kentucky Derby in his most recent start. Tapit Trice won four of his six career races and although he typically runs as a stalker, the gray colt was well behind the pack throughout the Kentucky Derby and never emerged as a serious contender.

Tapit Trice comes from a strong pedigree and has one of the top trainers in the sport, which has driven his odds down despite the disappointing Kentucky Derby finish. Tapit Trice is trained by Todd Pletcher, who is also training 2023 Belmont Stakes favorite Forte. Tapit Trice is the son of Tapit, who has produced four previous Belmont Stakes winners. There are reasons to like Tapit Trice, but there's no guarantee he can shine against a strong 2023 Belmont Stakes field. See who else to back here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Belmont Stakes picks for Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby. Angel of Empire was a popular choice heading to Churchill Downs despite competing in just three races prior to the Kentucky Derby. He had taken home more than $1 million in winnings after posting graded stakes victories in the Arkansas Derby and Risen Star Stakes.

The Pennsylvania thoroughbred was sired by Classic Empire, who won the 2016 Breeders' Cup Juvenile and 2017 Arkansas Derby. Angel of Empire is trained by Brad Cox, who won the Kentucky Derby (Mandaloun) and Belmont Stakes (Essential Quality) in 2021. Cox is nearly 20 years removed from his first career win as a trainer and is eyeing another Triple Crown victory with Angel of Empire. See Demling's prediction for Angel of Empire here.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, missed the Preakness Stakes and is awaiting clearance heading into the final leg of the Triple Crown. He worked five-eighths of a mile under regular rider Irad Ortiz Jr. last weekend, his second workout since being scratched from the Kentucky Derby on race day. Forte was placed on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list after being scratched, which caused him to miss the Preakness as well.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher said Forte has seemingly "maintained his fitness level" and "it seems like everything is in good order." He was required to have a workout watched by a licensed racetrack veterinarian and pass a blood test that was taken immediately after the breeze, so he is waiting for the results of the test. Forte has won six races during his career, including the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth Stakes.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track." Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Who wins the Belmont Stakes 2023? And which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2023 Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta at the Preakness and called four of the last five Belmont winners.

2023 Belmont Stakes horses, odds