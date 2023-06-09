Forte, who was considered the top three-year old horse in the country after a rousing win in last year's Breeders Cup Juvenile, will make his Triple Crown debut in Saturday's 2023 Belmont Stakes. After being scratched from the Kentucky Derby with a foot injury, the reigning Florida Derby winner is the favorite at 5-2 in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds. Ironically, Forte broke his maiden first time out with a 7 3/4-length romp at Belmont Park last Memorial Day weekend. Only one other horse in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, Arcangelo, boasts a win at Belmont Park. Other 2023 Belmont Stakes contenders include Tapit Trice (3-1), Kentucky Derby third place finisher Angel of Empire (7-2), and Preakness winner National Treasure (5-1).

Post time is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. ET at Belmont Park. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

At 1 1/2 miles, the Belmont Stakes is referred to as "The Test of the Champion" for good reason. Only 13 horses have completed the Triple Crown by winning the Belmont Stakes after previously capturing the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. The great Secretariat holds the record for fastest time at the distance in the race, going two minutes and 24 seconds flat in his Triple Crown-winning, 31-length romp. Surprisingly, no horse has come within two seconds of that time ever since. Easy Goer ran the 12 furlongs in 2:26 in 1989, while A.P. Indy ran it in 2:26:13 in 1992. No horse has run faster than 2:27 since American Pharoah in 2015.

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $27.60 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $187.50 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal, Nest and Skippylongstocking.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $692 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal, Nest, Skippylongstocking and We the People.

