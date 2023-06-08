The 2023 Belmont Stakes will take center stage on Saturday at Belmont Park. Tuesday's 2023 Belmont Stakes post position draw ended with Forte as the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, even though he missed the first two Triple Crown races. Forte was the morning-line favorite heading into the Kentucky Derby, but he was scratched by the state veterinarian and ultimately missed the Preakness Stakes as well. Hall of Fame Trainer Todd Pletcher also has the second favorite in Saturday's 2023 Belmont Stakes field, Tapit Trice, who is 3-1. Should you back either of Pletcher's horses with your 2023 Belmont Stakes bets?

Post time is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. ET at Belmont Park. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Belmont Stakes, named after August Belmont, was first contested at Jerome Park Racetrack in the Bronx in 1866. It moved to Morris Park Racecourse in 1890, which is where it was held until Belmont Park opened in 1905. The Belmont Stakes is referred to as "The Test of the Champion" because it is the final and longest of the Triple Crown races. Flowers play a key role in all three races, and white carnations are draped over the winning Belmont Stakes horse. The 700 carnations are imported from Columbia and weigh around 40 pounds after being sewn into the garland by the Pennock Company of Philadelphia. Saturday's winning owner will be presented with the August Belmont Trophy, which was first presented to August Belmont Jr. in 1896.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $27.60 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $187.50 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal, Nest and Skippylongstocking.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $692 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal, Nest, Skippylongstocking and We the People.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Forte (5-2), he is also holding tickets with Tapit Trice (3-1) and is using a middle-of-the-pack longshot in his exotics who could spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2023. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, lineup