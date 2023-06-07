The Belmont Stakes is the oldest of the three Triple Crown races, and the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday will be the 155th in the race's history. The 1 1/2-mile distance has been a proving ground for the top horses in history and this year will mark the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's dominant 31-length victory. There won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, but Todd Pletcher and Irad Ortiz Jr. will reunite after their win with Mo Donegal last year. They'll be the trainer-jockey connections for Forte, who will make his highly-anticipated Triple Crown debut after being scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby with a bruised foot. Forte is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Tapit Trice at 3-1 and Angel of Empire at 7-2.

Post time is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. ET at Belmont Park. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Secretariat's time of 2:24 remains the record for the Belmont Stakes since the race moved to 1 1/2 miles in 1926. The legendary thoroughbred still holds the timed record for all three Triple Crown races and is widely considered to be the top horse of all time. In the 50 years since Secretariat, only three horses have been able to capture the Triple Crown at Belmont Park: Affirmed in 1978, American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018. Bob Baffert was the trainer for American Pharoah and Justify and will have a chance to pull off the Preakness-Belmont double for a fourth time in his career with National Treasure (5-1).

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $27.60 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $187.50 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal, Nest and Skippylongstocking.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $692 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal, Nest, Skippylongstocking and We the People.

