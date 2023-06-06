The 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes is taking place Saturday, June 10 and nine horses will be competing in "The Test of the Champion" -- the longest of the Triple Crown races at 1 1/2 miles.

Mage -- the winner of the 149th Kentucky Derby -- will not be participating. However, Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure will be back on the track at Belmont Park.

Forte was originally the favorite to win at Churchill Downs in May, but he was a late scratch because of a bruised hoof. He also did not compete in at the Preakness Stakes, but the Todd Pletcher-trained horse is ready to prove himself at Belmont Park. Last year's Belmont Stakes winner was Mo Donegal, who was also trained by Pletcher -- an eight-time Eclipse Award winner. Pletcher's horses have won Belmont four times (2007, 2013, 2017, 2022).

How to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 10

Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Location: Belmont Park -- Elmont, N.Y.

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their jockeys, trainers and owners, listed by their post positions.

1. Tapit Shoes

Jockey: Jose Ortiz



Trainer: Brad Cox

Owners: Spendthrift Farm, Steve Landers Racing, Martin Schwartz, Michael Dubb, Ten Strike Racing, Jim Bakke, Titletown Racing, Kueber Racing, Big Easy Racing, Winners Win, and Michael Caruso

2. Tapit Trice

Jockey: Luis Saez



Trainer: Todd Pletcher



Owners: Whisper Hill Farm and Gainesway Stable

3. Arcangelo

Jockey: Javier Castellano



Trainer: Jena Antonucci



Owner: Blue Rose Farm



4. National Treasure

Jockey: John Velazquez



Trainer: Bob Baffert



Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Masterson, Robert E., Stonestreet Stables, Schoenfarber, Jay A., Waves Edge Capital and Catherine Donovan



5. Il Miracolo

Jockey: Marcos Meneses



Trainer: Antonio Sano



Owner: Alexandres

6. Forte

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.



Trainer: Todd Pletcher



Owners: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable

7. Hit Show



Jockey: Manny Franco

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owners: Gary and Mary West

8. Angel of Empire

Jockey: Flavien Prat



Trainer: Brad Cox



Owner: Albaugh Family Stables

9. Red Route One