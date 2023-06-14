Two horses with the same trainer died at Belmont Park in Elmont during the weekend of the 155th Belmont Stakes earlier in June. In the 13th race on Saturday -- right after Arcangelo claimed the Belmont Stakes title -- Excursionniste was running a 1 1/16-mile race with jockey Flavien Prat.

The horse suffered a "catastrophic injury to its left front leg" and was euthanized. Excursionniste was owned by Little Blue Bird Stales and trained by Mark A. Hennig.

"Devestated. There's just no other word," Little Blue Bird Stables wrote on Twitter "He was our big, goofy, talented, crazy, 1 for 16 NYB superstar. We do everything as a team, and will console as one for quite a while."

All three of the Triple Crown race tracks had fatalities this year.

There was another incident less than 24 hours later with another horse trained by Hennig. Mashnee Girl, owned by Mashnee Stable, fell near the quarter pole. The 5-year-old mare also suffered a severe injury to her left front leg. That was the fourth death at Belmont Park since May 4.

"I'm not holding up very well," Hennig told NBC News. "It's been very emotional. I just can't fathom this ever happening, two horses you run in a row. I mean, I've run over 10,000 horses and have never had anything close to this."

Hennig is not the only trainer to experience this type of situation this year. Parents Pride and Chasing Artie -- both owned by Ken Ramsey, trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. and had Luis Saez as their jockey -- were two of the horses that recently died at Churchill Downs. Joseph was suspended indefinitely by the famous Louisville track.

Earlier in June, Churchill Downs announced the suspension of all racing after 12 horses died in a month.