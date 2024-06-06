The 2024 Belmont Stakes runs on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course, with a post time of 6:41 p.m. ET. It's a change of venue for the Test of Champions with Belmont Park undergoing renovations and the move necessitated the race being shortened from 12 furlongs to 10. Mystik Dan was the Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness Stakes runner-up. He's 5-1 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds, while Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite coming in with fresh legs after bypassing the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Preakness winner Seize the Grey is 8-1 and Triple Crown newcomer Mindframe is 7-2 after winning his first two starts by a combined 21 lengths. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks for the 156th Run for the Carnations, you need to see our 2024 Belmont Stakes cheat sheet, 2024 Belmont Stakes racing form, and 2024 Belmont Stakes past performances featuring analysis from renowned horse racing handicapper Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner in the third leg of the Triple Crown four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 16 years. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then hitting the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

2024 Belmont Stakes cheat sheet

With SportsLine's Belmont Stakes 2024 cheat sheet, you'll get valuable information for every horse in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field. The 2024 Belmont Stakes cheat sheet will give you post position, connections, odds, career record, earnings, past performances and speed figures. You'll also get analysis from Demling on each horse, including his breakdown of Seize the Grey, who is coming off a wire-to-wire win in the Preakness Stakes.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas is now a 15-time American Classic winner after Seize the Grey won him his seventh Preakness Stakes three weeks ago. Lukas has guided four Belmont Stakes winners in his career, including Tabasco Cat, Thunder Gulch and Editor's Note in three consecutive years from 1994 to 1996 as well as Commendable in 2000. Jockey Jaime Torres was the top apprentice-level rider on the NYRA circuit last year and won his first career Triple Crown start on Seize the Grey at Pimlico. Sired by Arrogate out of Smart Strike mare Smart Shopping, Seize the Grey will prefer to go to the front of the pack and will have a short trip on the rail if he can break cleanly against an improved field for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Here's a sample of the 2024 Belmont Stakes cheat sheet with Seize the Grey's PPs:

Seize the Grey

Post position: 1

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas (Belmont winner in '94, '95, '96, '00)

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Odds: 8-1

Career earnings: $1,819,940 (third in Belmont field)

Career record (starts-win-place-show): 10-4-0-3

Notable win: Preakness Stakes (G1)

Best consensus speed figure: 101 (fifth in Belmont field)

Last Race: 1st by 2.25, lengths Preakness Stakes (G1)

Analysis: The D. Wayne Lukas trained colt proved me wrong in the Preakness Stakes. There will be more pace for him to deal with in this one and I believe the distance will prove too much. I believe his odds will end up being higher in the Belmont than they were in the Preakness.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, post draw