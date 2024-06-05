Two of the last three Belmont Stakes winners are horses who ran in the Kentucky Derby, but didn't win at Churchill Downs. Four of the 10 horses in the 2024 Belmont Stakes field fit this criteria, including Sierra Leone, the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Resilience (10-1), Honor Marie (12-1) and Dornoch (15-1) also didn't win the Kentucky Derby and are among the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses. Should you include any of these horses in 2024 Belmont Stakes bets? Mystic Dan (5-1) won the Kentucky Derby and Seize the Grey (8-1) won the Preakness Stakes, so is there value in including them in 2024 Belmont Stakes betting strategy, or have their victories removed any value in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds 2024?

The 2024 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2024 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the Derby-Oaks double 11 of the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

2024 Belmont Stakes predictions for Mystik Dan, Seize the Grey and Sierra Leone

Demling has locked in his picks for Seize the Grey, who just won the Preakness. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas did an admirable job of getting Seize the Grey ready for his first Triple Crown race, but it could be a challenge doing so again with a short turnaround. Although Seize the Grey won back-to-back races in two weeks between winning the Pat Day Mile (G2) on May 4 and Preakness Stakes on May 18, winning back-to-back Triple Crown races over a three-week can be even more daunting.

The last non-Triple Crown winner to take the final two legs was Afleet Alex in 2005. Only two horses have achieved this since 2000, so it could be a challenge, even with a Hall of Fame trainer.

Demling has also locked in his 2024 Belmont Stakes picks for Mystik Dan, who won the Kentucky Derby by a nose in an epic finish. Sired by Goldencents out of Colonel John mare Ma'am, Mystik Dan got a great trip from Brian Hernandez at Churchill Downs and then he followed that up with a strong second-place showing at Pimlico two weeks later in the mud.

Now he'll become the first horse since War of Will (2019) to compete in all three legs of the Triple Crown during its typical five-week span (Max Player did it in 2020 but over a 12-week span because of COVID). He drew the No. 3 post and trainer Kenneth McPeek has had him training at Saratoga for weeks now. However, he'll have much fresher horses to contend with on Saturday.

Sired by the legendary Gun Runner out of Malibu Moon mare Heavenly Love, Sierra Leone returns to the Triple Crown trail after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby and bypassing the Preakness. Gun Runner was a 10-time graded stakes winner during an illustrious racing career and Sierra Leone has shown promise, with three wins and two runner-up finishes in five career starts.

That includes graded stakes wins at the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes. He went off as second favorite behind Fierceness at Churchill Downs and lost a photo finish in a seesaw battle between Mystik Dan and Forever Young. Seize the Grey and Mystik Dan will be clear tests for the talented three-year-old, as will Mindframe, who won both of his starts by more than seven lengths, Resilience (10-1) and Peter Pan Stakes winner Antiquarian (12-1).

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

2024 Belmont Stakes horses, odds