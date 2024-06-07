Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas may be 88 years old, but he continues to saddle winners in key races. On Saturday, he'll go for his fifth Belmont Stakes victory with Seize the Gray (8-1). The three-year-old colt won the Preakness Stakes last time out and the Pat Day Mile on the Kentucky Derby undercard. He is comfortable winning on the lead or in a stalking position. With the presence of other speed in the 2024 Belmont Stakes lineup, most notably Mindframe (7-2) on the outside, Seize the Gray will have to work out a comfortable trip from the rail to contend on Saturday in the 2024 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Jockey Jaime Torres will ride Seize the Gray for the sixth time and has already piloted the colt to three wins. The 2024 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2024 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the Derby-Oaks double 11 of the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Now, with the Belmont Stakes 2024 approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Click here to see his picks for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

2024 Belmont Stakes predictions for Mystik Dan, Seize the Grey and Sierra Leone

Demling has locked in his picks for Seize the Grey, who just won the Preakness. The Ken McPeak-trained colt also finished second in the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago and will try to complete a stellar Triple Crown series in advance of the big summer races for the three year-olds at Monmouth and Saratoga.

In eight lifetime races, Mystik Dan has finished in the top-three six times, including the last four graded stakes races. Ridden by jockey Brian Hernandez, Jr., Mystik Dan will try for a mid-pack ride throughout before getting a jump on the closers, including Sierra Leone, his rival who finished second in the Kentucky Derby. In what should be a fine betting race, Mystik Dan is one of a number of contenders to ponder for Saturday's action. See Demling's prediction for Seize the Grey here.

Demling has also locked in his 2024 Belmont Stakes picks for Mystik Dan, who won the Kentucky Derby by a nose in an epic finish. Mystik Dan will enter Saturday's Belmont 2024 at Saratoga full of confidence after his most recent performances. He was victorious at Churchill Downs and secured a second-place finish at the Preakness Stakes in May.

He's won two of his last four starts and has finished third or better in six of the eight races in his career. Mystik Dan broke his maiden in a maiden special weight race last November before winning the Southwest Stakes in February. On Saturday, Mystik Dan will become the first horse since War of Will in 2019 to compete in all three legs of the Triple Crown when he breaks from the gate at the 2024 Belmont Stakes. See Demling's prediction for Mystik Dan here.

Sierra Leone is the favorite for the Belmont Stakes, despite the field featuring Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness winner Seize the Grey. Trained by Chad Brown, Sierra Leone won the Risen Star and Blue Grass Stakes before finishing second by a nose in the Kentucky Derby. He drew the No. 9 post position in the 10-horse Belmont Stakes field, and this race will be run at the same distance as the Kentucky Derby.

Sierra Leone is a late closer, so the smaller field means there are fewer horses for him to track down at the end. He skipped the Preakness Stakes, giving him a rest advantage over some of the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses. However, there will be new contenders for him to deal with, including Mindframe, Antiquarian, and Wine Steward. See Demling's prediction for Sierra Leone here.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who will be "right there" in the end. Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Who wins the Belmont Stakes 2024? And which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2024 Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed trifecta at the Preakness and called four of the last six Belmont winners.

2024 Belmont Stakes horses, odds