The 2024 Belmont Stakes will be run in an unfamiliar setting this year due to renovations at Belmont Park, as the race will be run at the legendary Saratoga Race Course. Another notable change will be the 2024 Belmont Stakes distance, which has been modified to a mile-and-a-quarter as compared to the usual mile-and-a-half "Test of the Champion" distance. Only one horse is scheduled to participate in all three legs of the Triple Crown, Kentucky Derby winner Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1), who also finished second in the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago.

The Belmont Stakes 2024 favorite is the Chad Brown-trained Sierra Leone (9-5), who came up short by the closest of margins behind Mystik Dan in the Kentucky Derby. The Todd Pletcher-trained Mindframe (7-2) looks like a worthy contender despite having only raced twice in his career. In those two races, both wins, he has combined for more than 21 lengths of victory. The 2024 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2024 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the Derby-Oaks double 11 of the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta as well as the trifecta in 2024.

2024 Belmont Stakes predictions for Mystik Dan, Seize the Grey and Sierra Leone

Demling has locked in his picks for Seize the Grey, who just won the Preakness. Trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, Seize the Gray won the Pat Day Mile on the Kentucky Derby undercard before wheeling back in two weeks to defeat the competition in the Preakness. In 10 lifetime starts, he has four wins, no second-place finishes, and three third-place results.

One unique aspect of Seize the Gray's style is that he can win as a frontrunner, as was shown in the Preakness, or from off the pace as was the case at Churchill Downs on May 4. Seize the Gray has experience at Saratoga, breaking his maiden here last summer and finishing third in an ungraded stakes race last August.

Demling has also locked in his 2024 Belmont Stakes picks for Mystik Dan, who won the Kentucky Derby by a nose in an epic finish. Mystik Dan will enter Saturday's Belmont 2024 at Saratoga full of confidence after his most recent performances. He was victorious at Churchill Downs and secured a second-place finish at the Preakness Stakes in May.

He's won two of his last four starts and has finished third or better in six of the eight races in his career. Mystik Dan broke his maiden in a maiden special weight race last November before winning the Southwest Stakes in February. On Saturday, Mystik Dan will become the first horse since War of Will in 2019 to compete in all three legs of the Triple Crown when he breaks from the gate at the 2024 Belmont Stakes.

Sierra Leone is the favorite for the Belmont Stakes, despite the field featuring Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness winner Seize the Grey. Trained by Chad Brown, Sierra Leone won the Risen Star and Blue Grass Stakes before finishing second by a nose in the Kentucky Derby. He drew the No. 9 post position in the 10-horse Belmont Stakes field, and this race will be run at the same distance as the Kentucky Derby.

Sierra Leone is a late closer, so the smaller field means there are fewer horses for him to track down at the end. He skipped the Preakness Stakes, giving him a rest advantage over some of the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses. However, there will be new contenders for him to deal with, including Mindframe, Antiquarian, and Wine Steward. See Demling's prediction for Sierra Leone here.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who will be "right there" in the end.

