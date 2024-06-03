A star-studded field will run in the 2024 Belmont Stakes, which takes place on Saturday from Saratoga Race Course. As many as five Grade 1 winners are scheduled to contest the 1 1/4 miles, including Triple Crown race winners Mystik Dan and Seize the Grey. They are joined by 2024 Belmont Stakes horses like Blue Grass Stakes victor Sierra Leone and Fierceness, who has two Grade 1 wins under his belt. Even without a Triple Crown on the line, a 2024 Belmont Stakes field of this magnitude will make the Belmont Stakes 2024 a must-see event.

Despite their Triple Crown race victories, Mystik Dan (5-1) and Seize the Grey (6-1) rank third and fourth, respectively, in the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Sierra Leone is the 7-4 favorite after a runner-up finish in the Kentucky Derby, while Fierceness is just behind him at 3-1. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2024 Belmont Stakes will be the second running in five years to have a shorter distance than the standard 1 1/2 miles. The 2020 race, which ended up being the first of that Triple Crown season due to the pandemic, took place over 1 1/8 miles. Prior to that, you have to go back to 1925 to find the last time the Belmont wasn't contested at 1 1/2 miles, as it was run over 1 3/8 miles from 1906 to 1925. Through 155 races, the Belmont has been held at a total of five different distances.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in the Belmont Stakes, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2024 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes winners were poised for victory or a massive upset in the final leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2024 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $68 at the 2023 Belmont Stakes with Arcangelo and Forte.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $133.24 at the 2023 Belmont Stakes with Arcangelo, Forte and Tapit Trice.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $292.50 at the 2023 Belmont Stakes with Hit Show and $191.50 with Angel of Empire after a tie for fourth.

Demling is fading Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey. Instead, he is building his tickets around Sierra Leone and a big longshot who "keeps getting better and better." You can see his picks here.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2024. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2024 Belmont Stakes.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, horses