The 2024 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday. This year's final leg of the horse racing triple crown will have a different look, with Saratoga Race Course hosting while Belmont Park undergoes renovations. Saratoga is the fifth track in history to host the third leg of the Triple Crown and there were 10 horses that drew into the 2024 Belmont Stakes field during Monday's 2024 Belmont Stakes post position draw. Sierra Leone was the Kentucky Derby runner-up by a nose and the two-time graded stakes winner will return to the Triple Crown trail after bypassing the Preakness Stakes. Sierra Leone drew the No. 9 post and is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is 5-1 after drawing the No. 3 post and Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey is 8-1 after landing on the rail. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The first Belmont Stakes was run in 1867 and was run in Jerome Park Racetrack in the Bronx and it was held there for 22 years. It was hosted at Morris Park from 1890-1904 before Belmont Park became the almost permanent home for the race. The third leg of the Triple Crown was hosted at Aqueduct from 1963-1967 while Belmont underwent renovations and Saratoga Race Course is the temporary home for the 2024 and 2025 Belmont Stakes while Belmont Park once again undergoes renovations. The "Test of Champions" is typically 12 furlongs (1 1/2 mile) but this year's race will be 10 furlongs (1 1/4 mile) while Saratoga hosts.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $68 at the 2023 Belmont Stakes with Arcangelo and Forte.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $133.24 at the 2023 Belmont Stakes with Arcangelo, Forte and Tapit Trice.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $292.50 at the 2023 Belmont Stakes with Hit Show and $191.50 with Angel of Empire after a tie for fourth.

