Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher heads into the 2024 Belmont Stakes with high hopes, with multiple 2024 Belmont Stakes contenders for the final leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday, June 8. Pletcher has won the "Test of the Champion" four times, most recently with Mo Donegal in 2022. His top horse this year is Fierceness, who is second in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds at 3-1 as he tries to bounce back from a disappointing showing in the Kentucky Derby. The Florida Derby winner trails only Sierra Leone (7-4) atop the horse racing odds board.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1) and Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey (6-1) could both be popular targets among the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses. There is construction taking place at Belmont Park, so the 2024 Belmont Stakes has been moved to Saratoga Race Course. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Only 24 fillies have run in the Belmont Stakes, with three of them winning the race. Rags to Riches (2007) was the most recent filly to win, while Nest finished second behind stable mate Mo Donegal in 2022. Fillies have a higher win rate in the Belmont Stakes than the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, but around 95% of Triple Crown races have been won by colts. Thorpedo Anna, who went wire-to-wire in the Kentucky Oaks, is among the potential 2024 Belmont Stakes contenders at 10-1. Her trainer, Kenny McPeek, won the Preakness Stakes with a filly, Swiss Skydiver, in 2020.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $68 at the 2023 Belmont Stakes with Arcangelo and Forte.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $133.24 at the 2023 Belmont Stakes with Arcangelo, Forte and Tapit Trice.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $292.50 at the 2023 Belmont Stakes with Hit Show and $191.50 with Angel of Empire after a tie for fourth.

