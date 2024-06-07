The dynamic of the 2024 Belmont Stakes has been changed drastically with the race moving from Belmont Park to Saratoga Race Course due to construction. The venue change has led to a decrease in distance from 1.5 miles to 1.25, making the final leg of the Triple Crown the same distance as the Kentucky Derby. Saturday's Belmont Stakes 2024 pits Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan against Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey in an exciting rematch. However, Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds, while first-time Triple Crown runner Mindframe is 7-2. Mystik Dan (5-1) and Seize the Grey (8-1) are next among the 2024 Belmont Stakes entries.

Post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions, given the success he's had during this year's Triple Crown.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. He also nailed National Treasure's win in the Preakness. And last month, he gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby.

For Saturday, Menez has handicapped the 2024 Belmont Stakes field, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Mystik Dan, even though he won the Kentucky Derby and finished second in the Preakness Stakes. The Ken McPeek-trained horse is the only one who will race in all three legs of the Triple Crown this year. He beat Sierra Leone by a nose in the Kentucky Derby before finishing second in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

It could be difficult for Mystik Dan to sustain his momentum on Saturday, especially since several 2024 Belmont Stakes horses are rested after skipping the Preakness. He was an 18-1 longshot when he won the Kentucky Derby, so the argument could be made that his price for this race is an overreaction. Menez told SportsLine, "I think Mystik Dan will be hard-pressed to produce another top-notch effort while making his third start in just five weeks." You can see all of Menez's 2024 Belmont Stakes bets here.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks

However, Menez's top pick is a horse who will be "right there when the horses hit the wire." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is coming off a performance that is "better than it looks on paper." He is including these horses in his wagers, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Belmont Stakes 2024? What double-digit longshot has a big chance to run well, and how has Menez constructed his wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who gave out Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby, and find out.

