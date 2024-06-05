A historic Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday when the starting gate opens for the 2024 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Because of renovations being done at the traditional home of the Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, the final leg of the Triple Crown will be run at Saratoga this year and next. For the Belmont Stakes 2024, Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. The talented but lightly raced Mindframe (7-2), Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1) and Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey (8-1) round out the top four choices among the ten 2024 Belmont Stakes horses.

Post time is 6:41 p.m. ET.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. He also nailed National Treasure's win in the Preakness. And last month, he gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Mystik Dan, even though he won the Kentucky Derby and finished second in the Preakness Stakes. Listed at 5-1 on the morning line, Mystik Dan has three wins, two seconds and one third in eight career starts. Three weeks ago in the Preakness, he was unable to catch the frontrunning Seize the Grey, who won in wire-to-wire fashion.

Menez thinks that Mystik Dan is due for an off-race in the Belmont, which will be his third start in five weeks. "I think Mystik Dan will be hard-pressed to produce another top-notch effort," Menez told SportsLine. Menez is not using Mystik Dan in any of his wagers. You can see all of Menez's 2024 Belmont Stakes bets here.

