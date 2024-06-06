Triple Crown season concludes on Saturday with the 2024 Belmont Stakes. This year's race has a 10-horse 2024 Belmont Stakes field, and the thoroughbreds will compete over 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga Race Course. The Belmont Stakes 2024 lineup is loaded with proven winners, including Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness champion Seize the Grey. Should your 2024 Belmont Stakes picks include Derby winner Mystik Dan at 5-1 odds? Or should you target Sierra Leone, the 9-5 favorite according to the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds?

Post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions, given the success he's had during this year's Triple Crown.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. He also nailed National Treasure's win in the Preakness. And last month, he gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby.

For Saturday, Menez has handicapped the 2024 Belmont Stakes field, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Mystik Dan, even though he won the Kentucky Derby and finished second in the Preakness Stakes. Trained by Ken McPeek, Mystik Dan continues to put in impressive performances. He has won two of his last four races, which includes crossing the finish line first at Churchill Downs, and is coming off a runner-up finish at the Preakness Stakes.

However, Mystik Dan could be dealing with fatigue after competing in eight races since Oct. 22. His speed figures have also been below 100 in two of his last three starts, which doesn't bode well against such a strong field at the Belmont Stakes 2024. "I think Mystik Dan will be hard-pressed to produce another top-notch effort," Menez told SportsLine. You can see all of Menez's 2024 Belmont Stakes bets here.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks

However, Menez's top pick is a horse who will be "right there when the horses hit the wire." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is coming off a performance that is "better than it looks on paper." He is including these horses in his wagers, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Belmont Stakes 2024? What double-digit longshot has a big chance to run well, and how has Menez constructed his wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who gave out Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, post positions