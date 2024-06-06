Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone will try to repeat the success of favorites when he faces nine other 3-year-olds in the 2024 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. In the 155 previous editions of the Belmont, 66, or 42.6%, have been won by the betting favorite. That includes the favorite winning three of the last four years and four of the last six. On Saturday, Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. The talented but lightly raced Mindframe (7-2), Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1) and Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey (8-1) round out the top four favorites among the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. He also nailed National Treasure's win in the Preakness. And last month, he gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Mystik Dan, even though he won the Kentucky Derby and finished second in the Preakness Stakes. The Kentucky Derby winner ran creditably as the 5-2 favorite in the Preakness Stakes, but still finished second to frontrunning winner Seize the Grey. For the Belmont 2024, Mystik Dan is the 5-1 third choice behind Sierra Leone (9-5) and Mindframe (7-2).

Statistics show that, since 1995, Belmont runners whose last start came in the Preakness, such as Mystik Dan, have not run as well as runners who made their last start in the Kentucky Derby. "I think Mystik Dan will be hard-pressed to produce another top-notch effort," Menez told SportsLine. Menez is not using Mystik Dan in any of his wagers.

However, Menez's top pick is a horse who will be "right there when the horses hit the wire." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is coming off a performance that is "better than it looks on paper."

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, post positions