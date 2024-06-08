Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott will attempt to win the Test of the Champion for a second time when he sends out Wood Memorial winner Resilience in the 2024 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. The 70-year-old Mott has started nine horses in the Belmont Stakes, and his lone winner was Drosselmeyer in 2010. On Saturday, Mott's Resilience is a 10-1 longshot in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Meanwhile, Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes lineup. The lightly raced Mindframe (7-2) and Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1) round out the top three choices among the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses.

Post time is 6:41 p.m. ET.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. He also nailed National Treasure's win in the Preakness. And last month, he gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Mystik Dan, even though he won the Kentucky Derby and finished second in the Preakness Stakes. An athletic colt who is not afraid of running into small holes on the track, Mystik Dan is best known for winning a three-horse photo finish in the Kentucky Derby five weeks ago. He followed up that performance with a second place finish in the Preakness Stakes.

Mystik Dan has a history of turning in dull performances after big efforts, and the Belmont Stakes will be his third race in five weeks. "I think Mystik Dan will be hard-pressed to produce another top-notch effort," Menez told SportsLine. Menez is not using Mystik Dan in any of his wagers. You can see all of Menez's 2024 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Menez's top pick is a horse who will be "right there when the horses hit the wire." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is coming off a performance that is "better than it looks on paper."

