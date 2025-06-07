Belmont Stakes 2025: Live updates, highlights, results, horses, time, field for final leg of Triple Crown

No Triple Crown will be on the line Saturday when the starting gate opens for the 2025 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Horse racing fans will get the next best thing, though: a rematch between Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes champ Journalism, and the possibility of a budding rivalry.

Sovereignty enters the Belmont well rested. After he beat Journalism and 17 others in the Derby, the connections of the horse decided to bypass the Preakness Stakes and point to the Belmont. Meanwhile, Journalism is coming off one of the most amazing stretch runs in the history of the Triple Crown, overcoming major traffic trouble to win the Preakness.

Despite Sovereignty beating Journalism in the Derby, the latter has been installed as the 8-5 favorite on the Belmont Stakes morning line. Sovereignty is the 2-1 second choice in the eight-horse field.

Others in the starting gate will aim to knock off the top two. Baeza (4-1) is a major threat after closing strongly to finish right behind Sovereignty and Journalism in the Derby, where he experienced some traffic trouble. Also, the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez, who missed the Derby and Preakness with a minor hoof issue, arguably has the best early speed in the Belmont Stakes field and is capable of going gate-to-wire.

The Belmont Stakes is the 13th race on a loaded 14-race card that features five Grade 1 races. Post time for the Belmont is 7:04 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2025 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 7

Post time: 7:04 p.m. ET

Location: Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)