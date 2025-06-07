Belmont Stakes 2025: Live updates, highlights, results, post time, horses, field for final leg of Triple Crown
Follow along all day, from the first post to the last, as Sovereignty and Journalism highlight the action
No Triple Crown will be on the line Saturday when the starting gate opens for the 2025 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Horse racing fans will get the next best thing, though: a rematch between Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes champ Journalism, and the possibility of a budding rivalry.
Sovereignty enters the Belmont well rested. After he beat Journalism and 17 others in the Derby, the connections of the horse decided to bypass the Preakness Stakes and point to the Belmont. Meanwhile, Journalism is coming off one of the most amazing stretch runs in the history of the Triple Crown, overcoming major traffic trouble to win the Preakness.
Others in the starting gate will aim to knock off the top two. Baeza (4-1) is a major threat after closing strongly to finish right behind Sovereignty and Journalism in the Derby, where he experienced some traffic trouble. Also, the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez, who missed the Derby and Preakness with a minor hoof issue, arguably has the best early speed in the Belmont Stakes field and is capable of going gate-to-wire.
The Belmont Stakes is the 13th race on a loaded 14-race card that features five Grade 1 races. Post time for the Belmont is 7:04 p.m. ET.
Where to watch the 2025 Belmont Stakes
Date: Saturday, June 7
Post time: 7:04 p.m. ET
Location: Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York
TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
The Brad Cox-trained Patch Adams stormed home to win the Woody Stephens Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. And since the 12th race, the Manhattan Stakes, has been postponed until Sunday, that means that the next race will be the Belmont Stakes. The track, which was sloppy sealed to start the day, has dried out throughout the day and has been upgraded to fast. Post time for the final leg of the Triple Crown is 7:04 p.m. ET.
Less than two hours remain until the starting gate opens for the 2025 Belmont Stakes (7:04 p.m. ET), and the betting odds for the race continue to remain steady. Preakness Stakes winner Journalism is the 2-1 favorite in the current odds. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Derby third-place finisher Baeza are the co-second choices, at 3-1. Here are the current odds for the entire eight-horse field:
|Number
|Horse
|Odds
|7
|Journalism
|2-1
|2
|Sovereignty
|3-1
|6
|Baeza
|3-1
|3
|Rodriguez
|6-1
|5
|Crudo
|10-1
|1
|Hill Road
|12-1
|4
|Uncaged
|15-1
|8
|Heart of Honor
|16-1
As a reminder Race 9 at Saratoga Race Course, the Jaipur Stakes, has been postponed until Sunday. So the next race at Saratoga will be Race 10, the Pennine Ridge Stakes, which has been moved to the dirt. Post time for the Pennine Ridge is 5:16 p.m. ET.
Saratoga Race Course has the nickname the Graveyard of Favorites because of all of the famous upsets that have occurred there through the years, and another heavy favorite just experienced defeat. Reigning Travers Stakes winner Fierceness, who was sent off as the 3-4 favorite in the Met Mile, was beaten by the frontrunning Raging Torrent, who was 8-1. Drawn on the inside, Fierceness had to muscle his way to get to the outside of Raging Torrent in the early going, and when the horses hit the top of the stretch Fierceness could not stay with the California speedball.
Arguably the best horse in training in North America, Fierceness makes his return to the track in the 2025 Met Mile (updated post time: 4:13 p.m. ET). Trained by Todd Pletcher, Fierceness has six wins, one second and one third in 10 career starts. He is coming off an impressive 1½-length victory in the Alysheba Stakes on May 2. With 25 minutes to post, he is the 3-4 favorite in the small, five-horse field.
The Mark Casse-trained Nitrogen won the three-horse Wonder Again Stakes in a performance that was a little more than a paid workout. Sent off at 2-5 odds, she drew away from her two rivals around the turn and galloped home. Already the top 3-year-old turf filly in the country, she now adds a Grade 2 win on the dirt. With her pedigree (she's a daughter of Medaglia d'Oro and out of an Uncle Mo mare), she could be pointed to a Grade 1 on dirt in the future.
With five races down, the stakes portion of the Belmont Stakes Day card is about to begin with the Wonder Again Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Originally scheduled for the turf, the race was taken off the grass earlier today because of course conditions. That has resulted in five fillies scratching from the race, leaving a field of three. Nitrogen is the current 1-2 favorite.
The dirt track at Saratoga has a reputation of being notoriously speed-favoring, especially when it is wet. But so far today the track, which is listed as sloppy sealed, has been playing fairly. Through four races, two have been won from well off the pace, one has been won by a midpack runner and another has been won by a pace presser.
In Race 4, jockey Flavien Prat continues his hot streak as General Partner edges away from Victory Way for the win. Prat has now won twice today and seven times over the last two days. In the Belmont Stakes he will ride Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Baeza, who was 4-1 on the morning line.
The starting gate for the 2025 Belmont Stakes won't open for another six-plus hours (7:04 p.m. ET), but we can already get an idea of how the odds for the race will play out. Marshall Gramm, a professor of economics at Rhodes College and a champion horse racing handicapper, has calculated the imputed Belmont win odds based on the payouts for the Acorn Stakes-Belmont Stakes double. According to Gramm's calculations, Preakness Stakes winner and Belmont Stakes morning-line favorite Journalism will be around 1.7-1 in the win pool.
Here are the imputed win odds for all of the horses, in descending order:
|Number
|Horse
|Odds
|7
|Journalism
|1.7
|2
|Sovereignty
|2.3
|6
|Baeza
|2.4
|3
|Rodriguez
|7.8
|1
|Hill Road
|20.0
|5
|Crudo
|24.9
|8
|Heart of Honor
|57.0
|4
|Uncaged
|86.3
Because of the conditions of the turf course at Saratoga, Race 9 (Jaipur Stakes) and Race 12 (Manhattan Stakes) have been cancelled. This does not affect the Belmont Stakes, which is Race 13.
And we're off on Belmont Stakes Day! Maggy's Palace won Race 1 on the sloppy Saratoga course, rallying from way back at 7-1 odds. Jockey Flavien Prat guided the 4-year-old bay filly to victory. He will be aboard Baeza in the Belmont Stakes.
Weather has wreaked havoc on the Belmont Stakes Day card. Rain pelted Saratoga Springs, N.Y., overnight and is expected to continue, at least periodically, throughout the day.
Because of the conditions, races 3, 6, 10 and 14 have been taken off the turf and placed on the grass. That has contributed to 38 horses being scratched from the 14-race card. The field for the Belmont Stakes, however, remains intact.
The dirt course is listed as sloppy, while the turf course is listed as yielding.
