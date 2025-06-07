Legendary Saratoga Race Course will host the Belmont Stakes for the second straight year with Belmont Park undergoing major renovations. The 2025 Belmont Stakes goes to post at 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday and comes at a distance of 1 1/4 miles, shorter than the usual length of 1 1/2 miles due to the track configuration. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty (2-1) will take on the two horses he defeated in Louisville, Journalism (8-5) and Baeza (4-1), making this race more intriguing without a Triple Crown on the line. Journalism won the Preakness Stakes two weeks later without his top two rivals present, meaning two 2025 Belmont Stakes horses have a chance to win two-thirds of the Triple Crown on Saturday. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Belmont Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge and first-time users can boost their bankroll with the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine to help you figure out how to bet the Belmont Stakes. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes picks for Journalism, Sovereignty

Demling just revealed his 2025 Belmont Stakes projections for Journalism and Sovereignty, and surprisingly, he isn't picking either horse to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Saratoga Race Course is known as the "Graveyard of Champions" and has routinely seen upset winners in big races over the years. After all, last year's Belmont Stakes was won by Dornoch, who went wire-to-wire at 15-1 odds.

Of the two top horses, Sovereignty is the only one to have run at Saratoga last summer, finishing fourth in his debut. Journalism is making his third start in five weeks, which might be too aggressive a schedule for mahy three year old horses. With plenty of value down the board, it makes sense why Demling is looking in another direction for his winner. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an underdog who could be "the best value in the race" and will spice up your exotics. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and the Preakness Stakes exacta.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw